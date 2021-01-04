Login
Islamic Terrorists Kill Over 100 in Violent Attacks

By Kaylee Greenlee
Published January 4, 2021 at 8:59am
At least 100 people were killed by Islamic extremists who targeted their villages in Niger, officials announced on Sunday.

Nigerien villages Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye were attacked after locals killed two militants on the day it was announced that the West African nation’s presidential elections will go to a second round, The Associated Press reported.

Islamic extremist groups Boko Haram, and members of ISIS and al-Qaida, have attacked the nation several times.

“We came to provide moral support and present the condolences of the president of the republic, the government and the entire Niger nation,” Nigerien Prime Minister Brigi Rafin said, the AP reported.

Thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced by the attacks even with thousands of regional and international troops stationed throughout the country.

Even with the increasing jihadist threat to the country, Niger is expected to complete its first democratic transition of leadership since it gained independence in 1960, according to the AP. Around 7.5 million Nigeriens were registered to vote on Dec. 27.

Current Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou has served two terms and is stepping down. The second round of elections will happen after none of the 28 candidates secured a majority.

Former Foreign Minister Mohamed Bazoum is scheduled to challenge former President Mahamane Ousmane on Feb. 21.

