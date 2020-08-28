SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Islamist Leader Responsible for Assassinations, Bombing Arrested in Egypt

By Kaylee Greenlee
Published August 28, 2020 at 11:14am
P Share Print

The leader of the Muslim Brotherhood movement was arrested during a raid in Cairo, Egyptian authorities announced Friday.

Mahmoud Ezzat was accused of receiving illegal funds and joining and leading a terrorist group, Reuters reported. He was reportedly arrested at an apartment.

The Muslim Brotherhood is the oldest Islamist movement in Egypt. The organization has advocated for subversion and militancy, according to Egyptian authorities.

TRENDING: Rand Paul Reveals First Thing Trump Did After They Met Was Donate to His Foreign Mission Project

In 2013 the nation implemented measures to constrain it, outlawing the group and forcing members out of leadership, according to Reuters.

Ezzat will face retrials of his previous sentences of life in prison and death, Reuters reported.

Authorities believe Ezzat was responsible for multiple assassinations and attempted assassinations as well as a bombing since he took over leadership following the August 2013 arrest of former Muslim Brotherhood head Mohammed Badie.

Several of the Islamist group’s leading figures, including Badie, are in jail, and others have fled Egypt.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Kaylee Greenlee
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Islamist Leader Responsible for Assassinations, Bombing Arrested in Egypt
Border Patrol Busts 4 Illegals with Cargo That Could Have Killed 500,000 Americans
'Sickening': Arsonist Torches Jewish Center on College Campus
RNC Speaker: Trump Valued My Son After Doctor Said His Life Wasn't Worth Living
Game-Changer: Investigators Make Massive Discovery in Jacob Blake's Car
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×