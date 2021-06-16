News
Israel Fires Back at Hamas After Incendiary Balloon Attack

Jack Davis June 16, 2021 at 10:55am

Three days into the coalition government that replaced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hamas has attacked Israel with incendiary balloons.

Israel responded with airstrikes on Gaza, according to The Times of Israel.

The attack by Hamas came weeks after a cease-fire was declared in a high-powered clash that damaged multiple Israeli cities and parts of Gaza.

The balloons were responsible for more than twenty fires, The Times reported.

The Israeli Defense Forces in turn said its jets struck military targets in two Palestinian cities.

New Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has taken a tough stance against arson attacks and said Israel should respond to them as it would to rocket launches.

“Terrorist activity took place in the attacked compound,” the IDF said in a statement.

“The IDF is prepared for all scenarios, including the resumption of hostilities, in the face of continued terror acts from the Gaza Strip.”

There were no reports of injuries in Gaza from the airstrikes.

Earlier, Palestinian rioters clashed with Israeli police officers, leaving some rioters and cops injured.

The violence broke out after Israeli officials allowed a march through the Old City of Jerusalem despite threats from Hamas.

The march celebrated the 1967 capture of East Jerusalem by Israel, according to The New York Times.

“Israel cannot be a hostage of a terrorist organization,” Amos Yadlin, the former head of Israeli military intelligence, said, according to The Times.

“As far as Hamas is concerned, it dictates to Israel what to do in Jerusalem — it must be shown that it did not win here.”

