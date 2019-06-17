Israel Officially Changes a Town’s Name To Honor Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave President Donald Trump a new honor Sunday when a settlement in the Golan Heights was named Trump Heights.

Netanyahu dedicated the settlement to Trump as a way of saying “thanks” for recognizing the Golan Heights as belonging to Israel.

The ceremony included unveiling a new sign with gold-plated letters reading “Trump Heights” that was surrounded by U.S. and Israeli flags, the Associated Press reported.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said the settlement is “absolutely beautiful.”

He also noted it was an “appropriate” birthday present for President Trump, whose birthday was Friday.

“I can’t think of a more appropriate and a more beautiful birthday present,” he said.

“Few things are more important to the security of the state of Israel than permanent sovereignty over the Golan Heights. It is simply obvious, it is indisputable and beyond any reasonable debate,” the ambassador added.

He also tweeted about the ceremony, calling it a “great day on the Golan.”

A great day on the Golan. PM Netanyahu and I had the honor to dedicate “Trump Heights” — first time Israel has dedicated a village in honor of a sitting president since Harry Truman (1949). Happy Birthday Mr. President!! @POTUS pic.twitter.com/fdYWzokFLK — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) June 16, 2019

Netanyahu likewise praised Trump during the ceremony, referring to him a “great friend of Israel.”

“The Golan Heights was and will always be an inseparable part of our country and homeland,” Netanyahu added.

President Trump expressed gratitude with a tweet: “Thank you Mr. Prime Minister, a great honor!”

Thank you Mr. Prime Minister, a great honor! https://t.co/ozLz84g3i0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

The settlement includes about 10 residents and has been around for three decades, according to the Associated Press. It marks the first time an Israeli settlement has been named after a sitting U.S. president since Harry Truman was so honored in 1949.

Israel is hoping that the newly renamed Ramat Trump [or Trump Heights] will bring a new wave of people to help settle the area.

Israel reclaimed the strategic region in 1967 during the Six-Day War and it was eventually annexed in 1981.

In March, President Trump officially reaffirmed Israel’s claim to the area by signing an executive order that recognized the land as belonging to Israel.

It was this effort that prompted Netanyahu to rename the settlement in Northern Israel after the president.

