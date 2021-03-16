Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Israeli Archaeologists Make Stunning Biblical Discovery in Remote Cave

Israel Antiquities Authority conservator Tanya Bitler shows newly discovered Dead Sea Scroll fragments at the Dead Sea Scrolls conservation lab in Jerusalem on Tuesday.Sebastian Scheiner / APIsrael Antiquities Authority conservator Tanya Bitler shows newly discovered Dead Sea Scroll fragments at the Dead Sea Scrolls conservation lab in Jerusalem on Tuesday. (Sebastian Scheiner / AP)

By Erin Coates
Published March 16, 2021 at 12:51pm
Mewe Share P Share

New fragments of the Dead Sea Scrolls have been found in a cave near the Dead Sea, Israeli archaeologists say.

The pieces of parchment build on a collection of ancient religious manuscripts discovered six decades ago.

They feature lines of Greek text from the biblical books of Zechariah and Nahum, the Israel Antiquities Authority said, according to The Washington Post.

Experts believe the fragments are part of a set known as the Cave of Horror, named after 40 human skeletons that were discovered in the 1960s during excavations.

The artifacts were preserved by the Judean Desert’s arid climate, according to Reuters.

TRENDING: Law Professor Fired for Racism After Saying Some Black Students Do Poorly in Her Class

Archaeologists also found a partly mummified skeleton of a child that dates back 6,000 years, as well as a finely woven basket that the Antiquities Authority said was probably the oldest ever documented, dating back 10,500 years.

“These finds are not just important to our own cultural heritage, but to that of the entire world,” said Avi Cohen, CEO of the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage, according to The Post.

“The scroll fragments containing biblical texts, the coins and the additional finds from the Second Temple Period that were found in this unique project directly attest to the Jewish heritage of the region and the inseparable bond between the Jewish cultural activities and our place in this land.”

Archaeologists believe the artifacts were stored in the cave at the time of the Bar Kochba Revolt, which occurred between A.D. 132 and 136 during the reign of the Roman Emperor Hadrian.

Do you think discoveries like this offer further proof of the Bible?

“These are new pieces of the puzzle and we can add them to our greater picture of the period and of the text,” Oren Ableman of the Antiquities Authority’s Dead Sea Scrolls Unit said.

“Even though these pieces are small, they did give us some new information that we did not know before.”

The Dead Sea Scrolls were discovered by Bedouin shepherds on the West Bank in either 1946 or 1947.

The scrolls contain documentation of an obscure Jewish sect that existed during Jesus’ life on earth, as well as the oldest known copies of the Hebrew Bible.

Further excavations yielded additional manuscripts and fragments in the 1940s and ’50s.

RELATED: Marble Slab Woman Discovered in Her Garden Was Actually Ancient Engraving Worth $20K

Explorations of the area that had slowed were reignited in 2017 after new pieces of scrolls and parchment popped up on the illegal antiquities market, Reuters reported.

Many of the caves in the cliffs were filled only with sand and debris, but others yielded discoveries like the artifacts.

“The desert team showed exceptional courage, dedication and devotion to purpose, rappelling down to caves located between heaven and earth, digging and sifting through them, enduring thick and suffocating dust, and returning with gifts of immeasurable worth for mankind,” Antiquities Authority Director Israel Hasson said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Israeli Archaeologists Make Stunning Biblical Discovery in Remote Cave
Mitch McConnell Issues 'Scorched-Earth' Warning to Senate Democrats
COVID Vaccine Now Being Tested on Young Children
Watch: South Dakota Airport Employee Juggles Batons as Passengers Wait for Flight
Texas Officially Lifts Mask Mandate, And Fauci Isn't Happy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×