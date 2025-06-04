Israeli Military Official Has a Warning for Greta Thunberg After She Sets Sail for Gaza

The world’s most notorious “climate change” activist is heading for the war-torn region of Gaza to protest the Israeli blockade of the terrorist-run strip, but she’s likely to get a cold reception from the Israeli military.

Greta Thunberg, the 22-year-old Swede who gained infamy as a teenage climate protester, has expanded her portfolio of causes to include anti-Semitic sympathy for Hamas terrorists and their war against the Jewish state.

On Sunday she set sail for Gaza, according to the U.K. newspaper The Times, but the Israeli Defense Forces are waiting.

“For this case as well, we are prepared,” said Israeli army spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin, according to The Times. “We have gained experience in recent years, and we will act accordingly.”

Thunberg is sailing on the Madleen, a sailing ship with a crew of 12, including Irish “Game of Thrones” actor Liam Cunningham.

It’s carrying “token” supplies, such as protein bars, according to the New York Post.

But its real goal is clearly to give another propaganda opportunity to the anti-Israel, anti-West left.

Judging by the social media reaction, Thunberg is getting a lot of the kind of publicity she’s publicly courted for years. (One typical post called her a “truly beautiful human being.”)

But there are more than a few that are much harsher.

Greta Thunberg’s so-called “freedom flotilla” encapsulates the delusion and hypocrisy surrounding the Israel-Gaza war. This isn’t a humanitarian mission—it’s a Mediterranean leisure cruise. Participants are smiling, swimming, and filming TikTok videos. This is self-serving… pic.twitter.com/eUzhsXW54r — Maccabee Task Force (@MacTaskForce) June 3, 2025

Greta Thunberg. Just another stupid leftist. pic.twitter.com/sICqzvg31j — The American Girl (@TheAmericanGrl) June 3, 2025

That’s cute. She gets to play gilligan for the cameras and all the Hamas groupies feel like they accomplished something. In reality the boat can barely hold enough food for the crew. — Anton Marcel (@Anton__Marcel) June 4, 2025



The Israeli warning is vague enough. “We will act accordingly” could cover any number of actions.

But it’s clear that a country that has been at war for much of its existence has a fair amount of experience dealing with stunts like this. In 2010, it blocked a similar effort, as The New York Times reported at the time, killing nine Turkish activists.

(There was no Thunberg-like celebrity on board at that time, but, naturally, there was international condemnation. In 2013, The Jerusalem Post reported, Israel apologized to Turkey for the deaths.)

And a nation that has been actively at war with the terrorist organization Hamas since the depraved attack of Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, has been dealing with international censure on an almost daily basis for going on two years.

Thunberg has made no secret of her public desire to “crush Zionism.”

If Thunberg’s vessel makes it to the Gaza coast, the world — and Thunberg herself — will see what “act accordingly” means.

