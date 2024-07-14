Ivanka Reacts to Trump's Injury from Shooting, Gives Heartfelt Message After Tragedy - 'I Love You Dad'

For the first time since 1981, an American president has been seriously targeted by an assassin’s bullet — and his family is in shock.

As you likely know by now, a gunman attempted to kill former President Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee, at a rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump wrote on social media that he was hit in the “upper part of my right ear” by a bullet. While that hasn’t been confirmed, photographic evidence seems to indicate serious injuries to that area of the president’s body.

However, the former president seems to be out of the woods, at least when it comes to his life.

He was rushed to a hospital after the shooting where he was “safe and being evaluated,” according to The Hill.

The same couldn’t be said for one person in the audience, who was apparently killed, tragically, by the would-be assassin’s bullet. Two others were critically wounded.

The gunman — whose identity is being reported as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crook — is also dead.

In the wake of the shooting, Ivanka Trump — the second-oldest of the Trump children — issued a heartfelt message to followers on social media.

“Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today’s senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Ivanka posted on X.

“I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today.

“I continue to pray for our country.

“I love you Dad, today and always,” she concluded.

Ivanka has stayed out of politics this election cycle, as The Hill noted.

When her father announced his run for president in 2022, the former first daughter said she didn’t “plan to be involved in politics.”

Ivanka said part of her decision was due to the fact there was “a lot of darkness” in the political process and the legal battles her father has faced due to it.

“On a human level, it’s my father, and I love him very much,” she told podcaster Lex Fridman earlier this month.

“So, it’s painful to experience. But ultimately, I wish it didn’t have to be this way.”

