Ivanka Steps In for Trump After His 'Painful' Conviction, Will Attend Election Event for Him - 'I Love Him Very Much'
Ivanka Trump reportedly will attend the Republican National Convention this month to watch her father formally accept the GOP presidential nomination but otherwise won’t take part in the proceedings.
This is a stark contrast from 2016 — when she spoke at the RNC — and from 2020, when Ivanka introduced her dad on stage.
A representative for former President Donald Trump’s daughter said she will be there to watch his speech in Milwaukee, the New York Post reported Tuesday.
The mom of three spoke about her decision not to be involved with her father’s campaign during a lengthy interview with podcaster Lex Fridman that was shared Tuesday on social media.
Ivanka, who worked in the Trump administration, announced in 2022 that she wanted to focus on raising her children and avoid direct involvement in politics, which can be toxic and ugly.
Fridman read her comments and asked her to elaborate.
“I think first and foremost, it was a decision rooted in me being a parent, really thinking about what they need from me now,” she said.
“Politics is a rough, rough business, and I think it’s one that you also can’t dabble in. I think you have to either be all in or all out,” Ivanka said.
“And I know today, the cost [my children] would pay for me being all in, emotionally, in terms of my absence at such a formative point in their life. And I’m not willing to make them bear that cost.”
She added, “I also think for politics, it’s a pretty dark world. There’s a lot of darkness, a lot of negativity, and it’s just really at odds with what feels good for me as a human being.”
The former first daughter was asked about the “legal turmoil” her father has faced, including multiple criminal indictments and his conviction last month of falsifying business records related to “hush money” payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign.
“On a human level, it’s my father, and I love him very much, so it’s painful to experience, but ultimately, I wish it didn’t have to be this way,” Ivanka said.
She recently posted birthday wishes and Father’s Day greetings on her X account.
Happy birthday Dad ! @realDonaldTrump
I love you today and everyday ! pic.twitter.com/qaSqTMgwOn
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 14, 2024
Happy Father’s Day!
Celebrating all the amazing dads out there with love and gratitude! pic.twitter.com/fFdVy86ktZ
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 16, 2024
Trump is expected to announce his vice presidential running mate at the Republican National Convention, which kicks off July 15.
The former president has said he has already made his decision but is keeping his selection under wraps for now.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.