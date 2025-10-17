Ivermectin for Arthritis? A Promising Treatment

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below, which benefits The Western Journal. We appreciate your support!)

Arthritis is not just “a little joint pain.” It’s a constant, grinding ache — the kind of ache it is hard to find any relief from.

And what’s behind it all? Inflammation. The same kind of inflammation that wreaked havoc in severe COVID-19 cases is also attacking joints in those with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and osteoarthritis (OA).

Swelling. Stiffness. Breakdown. It’s the same enemy wearing a different mask.

Your body uses chemicals called cytokines to call for backup when there’s injury or infection. But sometimes these chemical messengers go rogue.

They call in the immune system as if it were an emergency. So, instead of healing, there is more pain, more damage, more swelling. Scientists have named the three worst offenders:

The “Inflammatory Triad” That Hijacks your body’s natural defenses

These bad actors flip powerful switches inside your cells — NF-κB, MAPK, JAK/STAT — and set off chain reactions that cause joints to deteriorate and your body to spiral into chronic inflammation.

In other words, you experience pain all the time.

Originally developed to fight parasites, Ivermectin has shown powerful anti-inflammatory potential. Research suggests it can help calm the same inflammatory signals that drive arthritis — blocking NF-κB, the “master switch” of inflammation and dialing down pathways like MAPK and JAK/STAT.

The result? Less swelling, reduced tissue breakdown, and relief from persistent joint pain.

For over 30 years, Ivermectin has been trusted worldwide — Nobel Prize–winning, FDA-approved, and proven safe for millions. Now, science is uncovering its broader potential to support inflammation and joint health.

Where to Get American Made Ivermectin

We know Ivermectin works, but how can we guarantee that the Ivermectin you order is actually made here in the USA – not in China? That’s where The Wellness Company comes in!

The Wellness Company and its freedom-fighting medical experts — like Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Kelly victory — are the gold standard for providing safe, effective and affordable medical solutions. The Wellness Company’s doctors are the doctors who courageously told the truth during the pandemic, and they continue to be the nation’s leading voices for putting the health and well-being of the American people above the greed and profits of big pharma and the medical establishment.

Not Just Made in America — But at a Price You Can’t Beat

While most other pharmacies are charging $5 a tablet for Ivermectin, often for lower dosage, The Wellness Company is offering higher dosage Ivermectin (18mg) a just $3.33 a tablet!

Long Proven Therapy — Prescribed globally for over 30 years and awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine, Ivermectin has a wide range of uses outside of COVID-19, including eliminating a wide spectrum of parasites that impact health and well-being.

Convenient 6-Month Supply — Each order includes 84 capsules (18mg each), designed for four 21-day cleanse cycles, with 14-day breaks in between. This structure supports effective parasite management, with only two fills per year.

Affordable & Trusted — A streamlined regimen at a lower price point than combination therapies, while maintaining a strong safety profile and decades of clinical use.

Discover what a calmed down inflammatory system feels like. Start your journey to better joint health today.

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional healthcare guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.