After Jake Tapper Cuts Off Trump Adviser’s Interview, Donald Trump Steps in With a Throat Punch

Per usual President Donald Trump took to Twitter to lambast a member of the media who stepped out-of-bounds against him and his administration — and this time it was CNN host Jake Tapper.

On Sunday, Tapper hosted White House aide Stephen Miller, asking him a multitude of questions surrounding the recently released book from controversial columnist Michael Wolff titled “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

The “State of the Union” interview quickly turned into a heated argument between Miller and Tapper, eventually leading the CNN host to abruptly end the interview.

The president came to the defense of his aide Sunday while simultaneously bashing Tapper, calling him “flunky.”

Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

TRENDING: Author of New Book on Trump WH: I Can’t Be Sure if Everything I Wrote Is True

As noted by The Daily Caller, Miller had enough of Tapper’s condescending attitude toward his responses, going so far as to call CNN’s coverage of Trump “salacious.”

“Your network has been going 24-7 with all of the salacious coverage, and I know that it brings a lot of you guys a lot of joy to try to stick the knife in,” Miller stated referencing CNN’s coverage of Wolff’s book.

Miller also listed the numerous errors committed by the network, specifically a December report where the network claimed that Donald Trump Jr. had received an email regarding stolen Democrat party emails during the 2016 presidential campaign on Sept. 4, 2016, days before the emails had gone public.

However, CNN later back peddled, revealing that the emails were received by Trump Jr. on Sept. 14, 2016, one day after the emails were made available to the public.

“That was a huge embarrassment for your network,” Miller told Tapper.

The interview also featured intense dialogue regarding Trump’s series of tweets on Saturday where he referred to himself as “a very stable genius” in response to left-leaning media’s speculation that he may be mentally unfit to be president.

Miller stated that the president’s claim “happens to be a true statement.”

“And I’m sure he’s watching and he’s happy that you said that,” Tapper responded.

RELATED: Billionaire is Hand-Delivering 535 Copies of Controversial Anti-Trump Book to Congress

Miller replied by calling Tapper’s response “condescending,” sending the somewhat stable interview into all-out chaos.

As noted by Talking Points Memo, Tapper ended the segment by stating: “I get it. There’s one viewer that you care about right now and you’re being obsequious, you’re being a factotum in order to please him, okay?” Tapper finally interjected. “And I think I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time.”

He then abruptly cut Miller off before sending the program to commercial.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.