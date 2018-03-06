James Woods Brutalizes Tapper… Uses Jake’s Love For Obama Against Him In Hilarious Tweet

Actor James Woods has become sort of a cult figure on the right for his willingness to criticize members of the left in ways that most others won’t.

WARNING: TWEET BELOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

On Wednesday, the actor kept his Twitter mean streak alive by going after CNN host Jake Tapper, criticizing the host’s bias toward former President Barack Obama.

Your head was so far up Obama’s ass, you got whiplash every time he stopped short. #StopTalking https://t.co/PFrtpwU6C1 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 6, 2018

And as expected, Twitter went crazy over Woods’ statement.

I even felt the burn🔥🔥🔥

on that one @jaketapper 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Teresa🇺🇸 (@tjhlfld) March 6, 2018

JW, you are hilarious. 👍 — Dave Tolman (@georgiavol) March 6, 2018

You crack me up man….😂😂 — 🇬🇧 Phill Moulson🌹🇺🇸 (@PhillMoulson) March 6, 2018

Woods’ strongly worded barb was in response to a tweet Tapper put out early Tuesday morning.

“If you’re a news organization and the folks in power are constantly praising you, you’re doing it wrong. By definition,” Tapper wrote.

If you’re a news organization and the folks in power are constantly praising you, you’re doing it wrong. By definition. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 6, 2018

While it is unknown what prompted Tapper’s initial tweet, it is also no secret the CNN is vehemently disliked by President Donald Trump and members of his administration.

By Tapper’s line of logic, CNN is one of the few media organizations doing it right.

However, he might want to stay off Twitter, or at least know that Woods is always watching and is willing to call out hypocrisy when he sees it.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.