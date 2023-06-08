James Woods Gives Eyebrow-Raising Answer After Asked About the True Extent of Evil in Hollywood

Actor James Woods dropped a hint this week about the darkness that lurks in Hollywood.

The actor raised more than a few eyebrows with his response to a question Tuesday on his Twitter account.

“James, serious question,” one of the actor’s followers asked. “As someone who has enormous respect for your talent as an actor, I’m curious — how evil is Hollywood?”

The answer was startlingly blunt: “Multiply your worst fears by 100,” Woods replied.

He didn’t give any further details, and later deleted the tweet, according to Breitbart.

Others have not been shy about speaking up.

Former child actor Corey Feldman has done multiple interviews in which he claimed pedophilia is rampant in the industry. He has said he and his fellow child actor and friend, the late Corey Haim, were molested by “major Hollywood executives.”

Another former child star, Ricky Schroder, recently shared an Instagram message about a disturbing event he experienced as a boy in Hollywood, when some companions showed him a video that appeared to be some sort of satanic cult ritual.

John Cusack gave his assessment of Hollywood to the Guardian in 2014: “It’s a whorehouse and people go mad … The culture just eats young actors up and spits them out.”

Jonathan Roumie, star of “The Chosen” touched on the same theme during his speech at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., in January.

“For some time now, we have been witnesses to a mounting polarity between light and dark,” he told the pro-life marchers.

“We’ve seen it manifest itself in many facets of culture, but I would like to address it as I see it as an artist in the entertainment industry.

“In the last several years, there’s been a sharp and disturbing increase in the darkness of the imagery being used in film, television, and music.

“The landscape has become increasingly sinister, and in some cases, even demonic in tone — more so than in previous years. Sometimes subliminal. Oftentimes overt. Storylines involving the occult, witchcraft, demons, and even Satanic elements are commonplace in mainstream programming. Many feature spiritually and psychologically disturbing content.”







“Media has become a portal to behavior and attitudes kids want to emulate that reject God, reject the light, and reject, ultimately, all those aspects of community which give life,” Roumie went on.

“I have observed God subtly, but radically being removed from public popular culture over the last couple of decades. [and] replaced with some of the most corruptive images and ideologies for young hearts and minds,” he said.

Roumie offered his audience a solution: “Change the culture by impacting the culture,” he said.

“Mute the noise of the popular and embrace the counterculture of Christ’s love and the message he offers you,” he continued.

“The road is wide which leads to destruction, and many will enter it. So enter through the narrow gate, my dear friends.”

