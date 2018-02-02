James Woods Is No Fan of Nancy Pelosi, But She’s Finally Made Him Smile

After President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, James Woods posted a video on Twitter that made him smile.

You could watch this forever and never stop smiling. pic.twitter.com/MRT9t3uWRB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 2, 2018

The 22-second video is of Nancy Pelosi “eating her words” in an interview from before the 2016 election where she said that “Trump is not going to be president of the United States. Take it to the bank, I guarantee it.” The video then cuts to the Minority Leader looking extremely unhappy during Trump’s speech Tuesday night.

“You could watch this forever and never stop smiling,” Woods commented.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also commented on Pelosi’s grim-faced reaction to the State of the Union address.

“I think Nancy Pelosi looks like that all the time,” she said, according to USA Today. “I think she should smile a lot more often. I think the country would be better for it. She seems to kind of embody the bitterness that belongs in the Democrat party right now.”

After the address, Pelosi tweeted that Trump “tried to deceive the American people” and Rep. Joe Kennedy “embodied our values as a country.” Woods responded that “Trump rolled over both of you like political roadkill.”

Joe was drooling and you were chomping your dentures. Trump rolled over both of you like political roadkill. https://t.co/Nnsd3jXqiT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 31, 2018

Pelosi’s excessive negativity towards the president’s speech reveals that she is “consumed” with hatred for Trump, according to Fox News’ Charlie Hurt.

“Without any basis on evidence, data and the rest, he makes these statements about newcomers to our country and equating it in a criminal way. What was that about?” Pelosi said to the media on Wednesday, according to Fox News. “It was — I wouldn’t say confusing. It was worse than that. It was dangerous what he said last night.”

She continued, “And it is instilled fear. What he is doing brings tears to the eyes of the Statue of Liberty, and instills fear in the hearts of the people who are concerned about our DREAMers.”

Hurt commented that Pelosi has “lost sight of any mission or any vision for what her party stands for” because of her hatred for Trump.

Pelosi wasn’t the only unhappy Democrat in the audience of the State of the Union. Many of her fellow party members seemed to spend the entire speech sitting on their hands and looking displeased.

Why do they hate this country so? pic.twitter.com/iu9igAV2ZP — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 1, 2018

Despite the negative reactions of many Democrats like Pelosi, according to a CBS News poll, 75 percent of respondents said they approve of Trump’s address, and only 25 percent said they disapprove.

