Jan. 6 Revelation: Officer Describes Secret Symbols Undercover Gov't Operatives Wore During Operation

Video in the new documentary film “Capitol Punishment 2: The War on Truth,” apparently shows a U.S. Capitol Police officer stating the identifiers that undercover agents in the crowd would use during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol protest.

In the footage, someone off-camera inside the Capitol asks, “Do the non-uniformed guys have any identifiers?”

The Capitol police officer answers, “They will have a wristband. Their guns will have a thin stripe on the barrel. I don’t know the wristband color, but they’ll have a wristband somewhere.”

“The War on Truth” is the sequel to the the 2021 documentary “Capitol Punishment,” produced by Nick Searcy, who appears in both films and was present outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"The American public isn't buying it." For three years the federal government has waged a war on truth. Now the truth fights back. Who really died on J6 and why is the Federal Government lying about it to this day? Who orchestrated and benefited by breaching the…

The film also includes a tense exchange GOP Rep. Thomas Massie had with Attorney General Merrick Garland during a congressional hearing in September 2023.

Referring back to Garland’s appearance before the committee in October 2021, Massie asked, “When I said how many agents or assets of the government were present on January 5 and January 6 and agitating in the crowd to go into the Capitol, and how many went into the Capitol, can you answer that now?”

“I don’t know the answer to that question,” the attorney general said.

“You don’t know how many there were, or there were none?” Massie pressed.

“I don’t know the answer to either of those questions,” Garland responded. “If there were any, I don’t know how many. I don’t know whether there are any.”

“I think you may have just perjured yourself — that you don’t know that there were any? You want to say that again?” Massie fired back.

“I have no personal knowledge of this matter,” Garland reiterated.

Massie was incredulous, noting the attorney general had had two years to find out the answer to the question.

“The War on Truth” cited an ex-official in a September 2023 New York Post story headlined, “FBI lost count of how many paid informants were at Capitol on Jan. 6, and later performed audit to figure out exact number.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation also reported that a court document in one of the Jan. 6 cases suggested there were at least 40 present.

Former Capitol Hill Police Chief Steven Sund told Tucker Carlson last year he believes there were a substantial number of undercover agents in the crowd.

In January 2022, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas questioned then-FBI Assistant Executive Director Jill Sanborn during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about the role the bureau may have played in the Capitol incursion.

“How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of Jan. 6?” Cruz asked.

“Sir, I’m sure you can appreciate that I can’t go into the specifics of sources and methods,” Sanborn answered.

CRUZ: "Did any FBI agents or confidential informants actively participate in the events of January 6th?" "I can't answer that."



Cruz then asked a broader question: “Did any FBI agents or confidential informants actively participate in the events of Jan. 6? Yes or no?”

“Sir, I can’t answer that,” Sanborn replied.

“The War on Truth” also includes footage of a signal flare and different colored smoke grenades being deployed during the Jan. 6 protest, followed by what appeared to be coordinated movements from people identified as possible federal operatives within the crowd.

“Every military guy, I know, every three-letter [federal agency] guy I know that was at Jan. 6 — we all saw the same things happening. We all knew that this was an operation,” another witness explained to the filmmakers.

