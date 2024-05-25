New Video: J6 Wife Catches FBI Agents Covering Her Son, 4, with Laser Sights During Home Invasion

This article is sponsored by His Glory.

Annette Kuehne, the wife of Jan. 6 defendant Chris Kuehne, said that when the FBI raided their Kansas home in February 2021, agents had red weapon-aiming lights trained on both her and their young son.

The couple spoke with Nick Searcy, the producer of the documentary film “Capitol Punishment 2: The War on Truth,” at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. The movie is the sequel to 2021’s “Capitol Punishment” and tracks the Department of Justice’s treatment of multiple defendants in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion.

Chris Kuehne is a Marine Corps combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient who served on the detail that performed the 21-gun salute at Reagan’s funeral at the library in June 2004. He gave the commands for the salute, The Kansas City Star reported.

Kuehne attended the Jan. 6 protest at the Capitol but was not charged with engaging in any violence or property destruction.

He went to Washington because he wanted to make sure that people didn’t get hurt, Annette Kuehne told Searcy.

The DOJ said in a news release that Kuehne had sent a text to a group he was with in Washington saying he was concerned about potential clashes with antifa or Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

On Feb. 11, 2021, a little over a month after the Capitol protest, the FBI raided the Kuehnes’ Kansas home and arrested him.

“It was about 6:30-ish in the morning, and they surrounded our home with three police vehicles. So at that moment, Chris’ cellphone rang and loud and clear I heard, ‘Chris Kuehne this is the FBI, you need to come out of your house immediately,’” Annette Kuehne recounted.

“And it was freezing cold. It was like 7 degrees without the wind chill there in Kansas,” she said.

The FBI had their weapons drawn, Annette said, and when she looked down, she “saw red lights moving, and I thought, ‘Is that pointed at me?’”

“I looked down at my chest, and I realized my little 4-year-old was standing right next to me and I saw them on him too,” she said.

The agents “were yelling at Chris to turn around, and at that moment I heard them tackle him down and throw him in the snow, and I heard him scream in pain because he had just had surgery on his left wrist,” Kuehne told Searcy.

She then turned and tried to shield her son from everything that was happening.

The FBI agents quickly whisked her husband away from the location and for a while blocked Annette and her son from returning inside their home.

The next morning, Kuehne, who was pregnant at the time, was not feeling herself, but attributed it to lack of sleep and stress from everything that transpired.

She went to a doctor’s appointment and began bleeding in the examining room.

The doctor told her that she needed to have surgery immediately or she would bleed to death.

The Kuehnes lost their baby.

“That’s the hardest thing because now you have a loss of life that we’re dealing with besides everything else,” Annette told Searcy.

“There hasn’t been a day that’s gone by that I haven’t thought about that day and the baby and everything else, and what would we be like today,” she said.

Chris Kuehne pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, according to a February news release from the DOJ.

He was sentenced to 75 days in prison and 24 months of supervised release, which includes 60 days of home detention. He also was required to pay $2,000 in restitution for Capitol clean-up costs.

Annette concluded, “I think that law enforcement has been weaponized, and it’s being used against the American citizen. And it’s to make a statement that ‘if you don’t like what we’re saying or we’re doing, then this is the treatment you’re going to get.’ And that’s what it feels like.”

Chris Kuehne agreed.

“I’m really concerned for this country in a lot of ways,” he told Searcy. “This country was founded on a certain set of principles. God is the centerpiece. He sits at the throne. And that’s the way this country was founded by our forefathers, and I think that we have moved so far beyond that.”

