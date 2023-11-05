Share
News

Jason Aldean's Newest Album Dominates Charts, Beating Out Taylor Swift 3 Times

 By Maire Clayton  November 5, 2023 at 5:12am
Share

Country star Jason Aldean’s new album is dominating the iTunes charts since its Friday release.

As of Sunday morning, “Highway Desperado” was at the No. 1 spot in the country music album category, beating out not one but two Taylor Swift albums.

Swift’s album “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” sits at No. 5 and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” was at No. 9.


While Aldean doesn’t take the No. 1 spot on the iTunes top album list, as “Highway Desperado” was at No. 3, he managed to dominate Swift’s album “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” which was released on Oct. 27. The “[Deluxe]” version of “1985,” which has an extra song, was at No. 5. The regular version of the album was at No. 7.

Trending:
Judge in Trump 'Insurrectionist' Ballot Appearance Trial Donated to Group Formed to 'Prevent Violent Insurrections' After J6

So, Aldean beat out arguably the biggest name in music news today — and did it in three ways — in the face of unrelenting criticism from the establishment media.

Aldean’s new album includes the controversial song “Try That in a Small Town” which critics accused of being racist because the music video, released in July, featured images of urban rioters with a warning, as the title suggests, not to try that in a small town.

The song shot to No. 1 despite the fact that CMT pulled the video from its lineup.

WARNING: The following video contains language and images that some viewers may find offensive.



The country star addressed the controversy over the song in an interview that aired Wednesday on “CBS Mornings.”

“There was people of all colors doing stuff in the video,” Aldean told the reporter.

“That’s what I don’t understand. You know, there was white people in there. There was black people.

“I mean, this video did not shine light on one specific group,” Aldean stated, “and say, ‘That’s the problem.’

If The Western Journal launched a podcast, would you subscribe?

“And anybody that saw that in the video, then you weren’t looking hard enough at the video, is all I can tell you,” Aldean added.

In answer to a question about shooting the video at the Maury County, Tennessee, Courthouse where an 18-year-old black man was lynched in 1927,  he said he simply didn’t know about the incident.

“I …  don’t go back 100 years and check on the history of a place before we go shoot it,” he said.

Related:
Mariah Carey Gets Sued Over Hit Song 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

He said he had more practical reasons to be familiar with the courthouse.

It’s “the place where I go get my car tags every year,” he said. “It’s my county that I live in.”

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

We can’t do that without your help.

 

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.
Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Maire Clayton
Maire Clayton graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a degree in English and Psychology. She joined The Western Journal in 2022.




Jason Aldean's Newest Album Dominates Charts, Beating Out Taylor Swift 3 Times
Photo: Green Liquid Seen Coming Out of Manholes in NYC
Suzanne Somers Death Certificate Reveals Actual Cause of Death: Report
University Draws Backlash After Students Offered Extra Credit to Attend Pro-Palestinian Event
New Movie from 'Sound of Freedom' Studio About Christian-centric Near-Death Experiences Draws Buzz, Rave Reviews
See more...

Conversation