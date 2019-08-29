Jeffrey Epstein Case Officially Dismissed, Co-Conspirators Still To Face Charges

A federal judge formally dismissed the sex trafficking case against deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman signed off on a “nolle prosequi” motion after prosecutors requested that charges against Epstein be dropped, according to The Hill.

Berman explained the ruling in a court document filed Thursday.

“Because Jeffrey Epstein, the defendant, died while this case was pending, and therefore before a final judgment was issued, the Indictment must be dismissed,” the filing said.

Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell on Aug. 10 while awaiting trial.

Though a medical examiner ruled Epstein’s death a suicide by hanging, conspiracy theories have proliferated in recent weeks.

The millionaire financier was arrested July 6 on sex trafficking charges and pleaded not guilty.

Dozens of women have accused Epstein of sexual assault, as Business Insider reported.

More than 20 of those accusers attended a Tuesday hearing at a Southern District of New York courtroom.

While the case against Epstein was expected to be dismissed after his suicide, Berman allowed the case to continue — at least until Epstein’s accusers were given an opportunity to testify, The Hill reported.

The case has attracted significant public attention due not only to the flood of accusations but also to the high-profile status of the accused.

Epstein was a well-known socialite with connections to powerful people, including former President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump.

Both Trump and Clinton have disavowed any close ties with the accused sex trafficker.

Despite Thursday’s filing, the SDNY will continue its investigation into any alleged co-conspirators in the case, a representative confirmed to The Hill.

Attorney General William Barr declared after Epstein’s death that any co-conspirators “should not rest easy,” the Washington Examiner reported.

Epstein’s death continues to make headlines, as Reuters reported Wednesday that the FBI will investigate broken cameras that were outside Epstein’s cell.

