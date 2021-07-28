Path 27
News

'Jeopardy!' Contestant Sets Record for Lowest Score Ever After Piling Up Wrong Answers

Andrew Jose July 28, 2021 at 1:37pm
Path 27

A contestant in Monday’s episode of the popular trivia game show “Jeopardy!” broke the record for the lowest score ever achieved.

Patrick Pearce of Fountain Valley, California, finished the game with a score of -$7,400. That was enough to break the previous record of -$6,800 set by Stephanie Hull in 2015, Entertainment Weekly noted.

Pearce had $200 at the end of the Jeopardy round, according to the outlet. But during the Double Jeopardy round, his score kept tumbling down into the negatives.

Pearce’s negative score disqualified him from Final Jeopardy. Matt Amodio of New Haven, Connecticut, emerged as the winner, defeating Kathleen McHugh of Detroit and bringing his four-day winnings total to $122,400.

You might be wondering what happens if a contestant ends the game with a negative score. Does Pearce have to cough up $7,400?

Trending:
Simone Biles Speaks Out After Pulling Out of Team Competition

Thankfully for Pearce, he does not, according to Bustle.

Coincidentally, Monday’s episode was also LeVar Burton’s first time as a guest host. Burton had long sought to host the show.

An online petition to make Burton the next host of “Jeopardy!” gathered over 260,000 signatures.

“[Hosting Jeopardy] wasn’t even on my bucket list, because I never anticipated that it could possibly be a reality for me,” Burton told Entertainment Weekly in May. “And no matter what happens, I’m really proud of myself for daring to dream that dream, ultimately.”

With the show searching for a new host after the death of Alex Trebek, Burton hopes to be chosen as his permanent replacement.

“More than anything, I am eager to put my skills up against those of anyone else in contention and then let the chips fall where they may,” Burton said ahead of his episode.

“The important thing for me is I have an opportunity to compete for the job, and that’s all I ever really wanted,” he said.

Related:
'Cardboard' LeBron James' New 'Space Jam' Movie Bombs with Critics: 'An Abomination'

His debut was overshadowed by Pearce’s record loss, turning the episode into a hot topic of conversation on social media.


Burton will continue hosting “Jeopardy!” until Friday, according to the show’s website. CNBC analyst David Faber will then take over as host for the upcoming week, followed by sportscaster Joe Buck.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Path 27
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew Jose is a journalist covering business and finance, foreign policy and the aviation industry, among other beats.
Andrew Jose is a journalist covering business and finance, foreign policy and the aviation industry, among other beats. Besides The Western Journal, he regularly contributes to the Daily Caller and Airways Magazine, and has bylines in Lone Conservative and International Policy Digest. Speak to Andrew securely via ajoseofficial@protonmail.com
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
Foreign Policy, Economics, Aviation, Business And Finance




loading
'Jeopardy!' Contestant Sets Record for Lowest Score Ever After Piling Up Wrong Answers
Olympian Disqualified After Bizarre Biting Incident
CDC Reverses Course, Recommends More Restrictive Mask Rules
Civilian Casualties in Afghanistan Spike to Near-Record Levels After Biden's Troop Withdrawal
Muslim Athlete Drops Out of the Olympics Rather Than Face Israeli Competitor
See more...

Conversation