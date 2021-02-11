One of the more difficult aspects of grieving the loss of a loved one is going through his or her belongings. Some items stir up vivid memories, and it can be hard to part with many of them.

When celebrities pass away, often their most iconic possessions are auctioned off or given to family members, friends and fans.

Alex Trebek’s wardrobe was filled with sharp suits and professional wear that he donned over the years on “Jeopardy!” Since his job was hosting, it was important that he look snappy.

After his death Nov. 8 at age 80, his family was left with all those relics, and decided to honor them — and their former owner — in the most fitting way.

“During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering,” “Jeopardy!” Executive Producer Mike Richards said, according to Deadline.

“Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request.”

Trebek’s son, Matthew, knew the perfect place to donate the star’s outfits: the Doe Fund, whose mission is to break “the cycles of homelessness, incarceration, and substance abuse” by helping prepare men for success in the workforce.

“Jeopardy! and Alex’s family have donated a large portion of our late host’s wardrobe to The Doe Fund, an organization that provides paid work, housing, vocational training, continuing education, and comprehensive social services to underserved Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration,” the “Jeopardy!” Facebook page shared on Tuesday.

The Trebek family ended up donating 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, nine sport coats, two parkas, three pairs of dress slacks, 15 belts, nine pairs of dress shoes and 300 ties to the Doe Fund’s “Ready, Willing and Able” program, which prepares and outfits men for job interviews.

Imagine getting ready for an interview and knowing that you are wearing a piece once owned by the late, great Trebek — that would certainly boost your confidence!

“We are so grateful for Jeopardy! and the Trebek family’s commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us,” Doe Fund President Harriet McDonald said.

“The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they’re hired.

“This donation alleviates the obstacle of not having appropriate clothing.”

McDonald continued, “We understand the enormous loss Matt and Jean are going through, as well as their incredible resilience in the face of hardship. Last week, The Doe Fund’s Founder and President of 35 years, my husband George McDonald, passed away.

“I’m thankful that George got to see Alex’s suits delivered to the people we serve before he left us. This generous gift honors the legacies of both men, and I know they’re smiling down on us.”

