Jesse Watters Slams Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Don’t Think She Knows Anything About Economics’

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was catapulted to national prominence with her primary win over a long-time incumbent congressman, doesn’t know much about how to pay for the costly programs she promotes, according to Fox News host Jesse Watters.

Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated House Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley in a stunning upset, supports universal health care. On Thursday night, during “The Daily Show,” she offered this outline of how to pay for what she proposes, according to Real Clear Politics.

“If we get people to pay their fair share, that’s $2 trillion in 10 years,” she said, discussing tax increases on wealthy Americans. “Now if we implement a carbon tax on top of that, so that we can transition and financially incentivize people away from fossil fuels, if we implement a carbon tax — that’s an additional amount, a large amount of revenue that we can have,” said the New York City Democrat.

“One of the wide estimates is that it’s going to take $3 trillion to $4 trillion to transition us to 100-percent renewable economy,” she said, Breitbart News reported.

Ocasio-Cortez also said military spending must be cut.

“Then the last key, which is extremely extremely important is re-prioritization. Just last year we gave the military a $700 billion budget increase, which they didn’t even ask for. They’re, like, ‘we don’t want another fighter jet!’ They’re, like, ‘don’t give us another nuclear bomb,’ you know?” she said.

That logic left Watters cold, as he dissected her thoughts Friday on the Fox News show “The Five.”

“I heard today that she actually has an economics degree and that’s just astounding because it didn’t look like someone who was versed in economics talking about that,” Watters said after a video of Ocasio-Cortez. “She was looking at her notes the whole time.”

“She is saying we can pay free healthcare if we do this and do this and do this and if we do this it’s gonna raise $2 trillion. Guess what, it will cost $30 trillion for free healthcare,” Watters said, according to The Daily Caller.

Watters said Ocasio-Cortez may mean well, but is out of her depth.

“So she is not even close to paying for it. I do think she is a nice person and she means well, but I don’t think she knows anything about economics,” he said

Watters noted that Ocasio-Cortez failed to answer how her proposals would be paid for.

“The Five” host Greg Gutfeld noted that the liberal Democrat failed to explain how she would make Americans wealthier.

“Here’s the issue,” said Gutfeld. “Nothing that she says pertains to wealth creation. This is always the difference between the left and the right. Her answer, her solution for any kind of monetary issue or gum disease is taxes. It’s going to be taxes.”

“But, if you ask them how do you create money? How do you create wealth, they will look at you and they will look down at their notes and there will be nothing in those notes,” he said.

“Start asking her how to create wealth instead of how to take wealth,” chimed in Watters.

