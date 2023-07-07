Share
Commentary
Jill Scott performs during the Essence Festival of Culture at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday.
Commentary
Jill Scott performs during the Essence Festival of Culture at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday. (Erika Goldring / Getty Images)

Jill Scott Puts Woke Twist on National Anthem, So Conservatives Quickly Remind Her of Inconvenient Fact

 By Richard Bledsoe  July 7, 2023 at 8:32am
Share

In 2000, a neo-soul singer released a debut album with a title that made her name into a question: “Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1.” That album went platinum and launched Scott into a career in music which continues to this day.

Unfortunately, 23 years later, the world has learned more about who Jill Scott is.

On Wednesday, the black women’s lifestyle magazine Essence tweeted a clip of Scott performing a grotesque vandalization of the national anthem at its Festival of Culture in New Orleans over the Fourth of July weekend.

The Los Angeles Times provided a transcript of Scott’s hatchet job:

Oh say can you see by the blood in the streets
That this place doesn’t smile on you colored child
Whose blood built this land with sweat and their hands
But we’ll die in this place and your memory erased
Oh say, does this truth hold any weight
This is not the land of the free, but the home of the slaves.

Trending:
White House Changes Its Story Again, Now Says Cocaine Was Found Near Kamala Harris' Vehicle

Essence was proud of the desecration it sponsored, declaring, “Everyone please rise for the only National Anthem we will be recognizing from this day forward.”

Scott sings about how oppressed black people are in America, while at the same time her life tells a very different story. It’s difficult to reconcile her elite status with the accusations she made in the rewrite.

Are you angry about what Jill Scott did to the national anthem?

Her net worth is estimated to be $12 million, money earned by being a respected entertainer.

Many took to social media to point out the disparity between Scott’s claims about oppression and her status as a wealthy, privileged American celebrity.

Jason Whitlock, a podcaster with TheBlaze, shared some pithy comments on Scott’s posing.

“The safest, most opportunity-rich place on the planet for black people is the United States of America,” he said. “From the three Marxist lesbians who started BLM to Jill Scott, the black matriarchy keeps writing bad checks.”

Related:
ICYMI: Hockey Fans Know Exactly What to Do After Singer's Mic Cuts Out During National Anthem

Republican congressional candidate Lavern Spicer also called out the disconnect on Twitter.

“R&B singer Jill Scott did a WOKE rendition of the National Anthem where she changed the lyrics to speak about how oppressed Black people are,” Spicer said. “She says ‘This is not the land of the free, but the home of the slave…’

“For reference, Jill Scott’s net worth is estimated to be $12 MILLION and is likely much higher. In what way is she oppressed?”

Others shared similar sentiments.

After performing the song in March, Scott denied the divisiveness of her lyrics, according to the Times.

“When I sing ‘home of the slave,’ that is not intended to divide, because division is not what we need. When I say that, we are in a place that makes us slaves to consumerism, it makes us slaves to social media,” she said, going on to provide other examples of how lies and negativity affect culture.

On Wednesday, the 51-year-old singer from Philadelphia replied to critics without responding to their critiques, offering non sequiturs instead.

“1st -Thank you sincerely for your respect and appreciation,” she said. “I’m on path. 2ndly, with love, I am me in entirely; beautifully human, if some will OR won’t. I see so I write. I feel so I write. I write cuz I gotsto. I write life in multi spectrum-Highs, Lows & All. #here4it”


Ingratitude is far from being beautifully human.

Scott does not appreciate how lucky she is to live in the United States, where she won’t be punished by the government for trashing the national anthem. If anything, the current crowd in Washington cheers on ideas like hers.

No country has done more to abolish slavery and move on from it than the United States. America is the greatest country in the world.

People like Jill Scott aim to keep black people held back by judging them by the color of their skin instead of by the content of their character.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Bledsoe
Contributor, Commentary
Richard Bledsoe is an author and internationally exhibiting artist. His writings on culture and politics have been featured in The Masculinist, Instapundit and American Thinker. You can view more of his work at Remodernamerica.com.
Richard Bledsoe is an author and internationally exhibiting artist. His writings on culture and politics have been featured in The Masculinist, Instapundit and American Thinker. You can view more of his work at Remodernamerica.com.




Jill Scott Puts Woke Twist on National Anthem, So Conservatives Quickly Remind Her of Inconvenient Fact
Fox News Digs Deeper Hole with Segment Promoting Bud Light: 'Easy Way to Say I Love My Country'
USA Today Cleans Up Biden's Mess for Him After He Commits Astonishing Error
McCarthy Shuts Down Fake News Media Claims About Him: 'Trump Is Stronger Today Than He Was in 2016'
'Satan is Proud of You': Ex-Disney Star Releases 'Swine' Video That's Definitely Not Safe for Kids
See more...

Conversation