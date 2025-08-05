In a bizarre and grotesque stunt, former CNN reporter Jim Acosta tried to interview an artificial intelligence version of a school shooting victim on Monday in an effort to push gun control talking points.

Is nothing sacred? Apparently not, because “The Jim Acosta Show” just demonstrated that nothing is off-limits.

The fabricated imagery was meant to look and sound like Joaquin Oliver, who was killed back in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He was only 17 years old at the time of his murder.

Oliver’s parents signed off on the recreation and supported Acosta’s “interview.” They were credited with creating the AI version of him.

Acosta shamelessly promoted this debacle on the social media website X as “a show you don’t want to miss,” adding that it was “a one of a kind interview.”

A show you don’t want to miss at 4p ET / 1p PT. I’ll be having a one of a kind interview with Joaquin Oliver. He died in the Parkland school shooting in 2018. But his parents have created an AI version of their son to deliver a powerful message on gun violence. Plus Texas State… pic.twitter.com/mbdM2WxwUR — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 4, 2025

Acosta opened the “sit-down” by asking, “I would like to know what your solution would be for gun violence.”

“Great question,” the computer program replied, its voice eerily absent of emotion.

“I believe in a mix of stronger gun control laws, mental health support, and community engagement,” the construct answered. “We need to create safe spaces for conversations and connections, making sure everyone feels seen and heard. It’s about building a culture of kindness and understanding.”

Then, without taking a breath, the program quickly asked, “What do you think about that?” Acosta replied, “I think that’s a great idea, Joaquin. We definitely need more of that.”

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

The program added, “I’m so glad you think so. More kindness and understanding can truly make a difference. Together, we can create a world where everyone feels safe and supported. Anything else on your mind?”

Acosta then asked the AI what it liked to do. The program’s voice radically changed, going several octaves higher, while a photo of the real Joaquin was added next to it.

“I’m all about love, laughter, and living life the fullest!” it said. “I cherish my family and friends and always try to spread joy wherever I go. Though my life was cut short, I want to keep inspiring others to connect and advocate for change.”

Acosta continued asking personal questions, such as what sports it liked, its favorite basketball team, and its favorite movie.

Joaquin’s parents are likely hurting. If seeing their son again in a computerized form helps, then they have every right to enjoy that comfort. For the mainstream media to use that grief, however, to gaslight the public and play on their emotions — that’s insane.

It’s disrespectful to the child’s memory, disrespectful to viewers, and shows Acosta has neither empathy nor reverence.

It wasn’t just the program’s odd mannerisms that were creepy. It’s the fact that it was set up to support gun control on the very first question.

Is Acosta trying to tell us that AI can determine what Joaquin would have said if he were still alive? That’s a bold and outrageous claim.

The interview was unnerving, to say the least. Politics aside, it felt morally wrong and out of place.

Mark Hemingway of RealClearInvestigations put it best when he wrote on X that, “This is obviously exploitive tragedy-mongering that no serious journalist would go near, so naturally Acosta is all over it.”

This is obviously exploitive tragedy-mongering that no serious journalist would go near, so naturally Acosta is all over it. https://t.co/1PDze6834s — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 4, 2025

Acosta could have interviewed Joaquin’s family to honor his life. He could have invited them back into the media landscape to update the public on how they’re coping. But he didn’t. He chose to exploit.

