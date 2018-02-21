Jim Carrey Posts Grotesque Picture of Trump With Florida Shooting Victims

Liberal actor Jim Carrey took to Twitter this week to blast President Donald Trump’s response to last week’s school shooting in Florida.
Carrey, a frequent critic of Trump, has used the tragedy to push for increased gun control. Seventeen people were killed when a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Trump has expressed his grief over the shooting, and over the weekend, he met with the victims and their families at a local hospital.
WARNING: The following tweets contain graphic/disturbing images language that some readers may find offensive.
“It’s very sad something like that could happen,” the president said, according to NBC News. He also praised the work of law enforcement officers and first responders, telling them, “What a job you’ve done.”
But Trump’s response to the shooting apparently wasn’t satisfactory to Carrey.
On Monday — Presidents’ Day — while Trump was spending time with family at his Mar a Lago golf club in Palm Beach, Carrey posted a a grotesque image to Twitter depicting the president playing golf on a course strewn with the bodies of the shooting victims.
“What’s wrong with these kids? Didn’t they hear me yell, FORE!” read the image’s caption.
“It’s President’s Day and Chief Little Hands has been busy tweeting from his golf resort, a chip shot away from the latest bloody school shooting. He was hoping to play a few holes while grieving families are busy digging them,” Carrey tweeted, while expressing support for Cameron Kasky, a student survivor of last week’s shooting who has started pushing for stricter gun control measures.
Kasky seemed to appreciate the support, writing in response, “Thank you. I promise we will bring eternal sunshine to the minds of millions sending their kids to school in the morning.”
Carrey, for his part, has “withdrawn from the spotlight” in recent years, according to Business Insider, instead choosing to focus on original artwork and political activism. His Twitter account, where he makes his liberal stances known, has more than 17 million followers.
But many Twitter users seemed to think his Presidents’ Day post was distasteful.
As The Western Journal reported, Carrey was far from the only liberal to attack Trump’s response to the shooting. Indeed, Trump was the subject of harsh criticism for smiling in photos taken during his visit to Florida.
