Jim Carrey Posts Grotesque Picture of Trump With Florida Shooting Victims

Liberal actor Jim Carrey took to Twitter this week to blast President Donald Trump’s response to last week’s school shooting in Florida.

Carrey, a frequent critic of Trump, has used the tragedy to push for increased gun control. Seventeen people were killed when a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Trump has expressed his grief over the shooting, and over the weekend, he met with the victims and their families at a local hospital.

WARNING: The following tweets contain graphic/disturbing images language that some readers may find offensive.

“It’s very sad something like that could happen,” the president said, according to NBC News. He also praised the work of law enforcement officers and first responders, telling them, “What a job you’ve done.”

But Trump’s response to the shooting apparently wasn’t satisfactory to Carrey.

On Monday — Presidents’ Day — while Trump was spending time with family at his Mar a Lago golf club in Palm Beach, Carrey posted a a grotesque image to Twitter depicting the president playing golf on a course strewn with the bodies of the shooting victims.

“What’s wrong with these kids? Didn’t they hear me yell, FORE!” read the image’s caption.

Was Jim Carrey's post inappropriate? Yes No It's President's Day and Chief Little Hands has been busy tweeting from his golf resort, a chip shot away from the latest bloody school shooting. He was hoping to play a few holes while grieving families are busy digging them. I support @cameron_kasky #neveragain pic.twitter.com/ndJcrk3Sw5 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 19, 2018

“It’s President’s Day and Chief Little Hands has been busy tweeting from his golf resort, a chip shot away from the latest bloody school shooting. He was hoping to play a few holes while grieving families are busy digging them,” Carrey tweeted, while expressing support for Cameron Kasky, a student survivor of last week’s shooting who has started pushing for stricter gun control measures.

Kasky seemed to appreciate the support, writing in response, “Thank you. I promise we will bring eternal sunshine to the minds of millions sending their kids to school in the morning.”

Thank you. I promise we will bring eternal sunshine to the minds of millions sending their kids to school in the morning. #MarchForOurLives #NeverAgain https://t.co/XQrfca5vHi — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) February 19, 2018

Carrey, for his part, has “withdrawn from the spotlight” in recent years, according to Business Insider, instead choosing to focus on original artwork and political activism. His Twitter account, where he makes his liberal stances known, has more than 17 million followers.

But many Twitter users seemed to think his Presidents’ Day post was distasteful.

(1) What do all SANE Americans hate? Injustice. Putting the blame on those who don’t deserve it. This is a catastrophic misstep for the Democrats. pic.twitter.com/edYtOQGSFv — Thomas Wictor (@ThomasWictor) February 20, 2018

Cypress Hill: @JimCarrey is insane in the membrane, insane in the brain… https://t.co/WKlSw81NMc — Saving America 🔴 (@SavingAmerica4U) February 20, 2018

You are pure garbage & a typical liberal nut job suffering from #TrumpDerangementSyndrome. Hey @FBI “see something, say something” right? I’m saying something now! This man is deranged & needs a visit. https://t.co/64XIZSpnfO — Saltwater🌊❤️🅿️atricia 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@TrumpGirlStrong) February 20, 2018

@JimCarrey You’re such a SICK, DEMENTED disgusting individual that gets your high on your LIES!! I never watched your stupid Unfunny movies & #Hollywood ratings because of those like U keep dropping!! The #POTUS was visiting the victims & thier families & Drs https://t.co/ldpA9mjWOW — April Robinson (@AprilRobinson26) February 20, 2018

As The Western Journal reported, Carrey was far from the only liberal to attack Trump’s response to the shooting. Indeed, Trump was the subject of harsh criticism for smiling in photos taken during his visit to Florida.

