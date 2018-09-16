Jimmy Carter Claims He Would ‘Change All the Policies That President Trump Has Initiated’

Former President Jimmy Carter issued a blanket condemnation of President Donald Trump Wednesday while speaking to students at Emory University

“If I were foolish enough to feel I could be president again, I think the first thing I would do would be to change all of the policies that President Trump has initiated,” he said during the college’s annual Town Hall event, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I pray for him fairly regularly. If he answered my prayers, he’d have to change a lot of things,” Carter said.

“I hope he will do well if he finishes out his first term,” Carter added, according to Breitbart.

During Carter’s appearance, he was asked the greatest threat facing the college’s incoming freshman class.

“I would say global warming,” Carter said. “I don’t have any doubt that the hurricane now on its way to the Carolinas and North Georgia is exaggerated in its power and devastating capabilities because the oceans are getting much warmer.”

Although Carter spoke out against Trump to the students, he positioned himself against the far-left wing of the Democratic Party during an event at his presidential library on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, warning that Democrats must “appeal to independents”

“Independents need to know they can invest their vote in the Democratic Party,” Carter said.

He cautioned that the party should “move to a very liberal program, like universal health care.”

Carter said he doubted progressive Democrats would vote against the party if it does not veer to the left.

“I don’t think any Democrat is going to vote against a Democratic nominee,” he said.

Carter noted that in order to make any changes Democrats want to make, they must first win elections.

During his comments on both days, Carter did find something nice to say about Trump.

Carter said that although he’s unsure whether Trump has made progress in his efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, he said Trump was right to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“The president handled the North Korean situation properly,” Carter said at Emory University according to the Emory Wheel, the college newspaper.

“Let them be part of the community of nations,” he had said the day before in talking about North Korea. “I think that would be enough in itself to bring an end to the nuclear program in North Korea.”

