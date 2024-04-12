JK Rowling Tells Harry Potter Stars to 'Save Their Apologies' After New Report on Transgenderism in Youths

If you’ve been keeping up at all with the cultural clash over the concept of transgenderism, you’d know that Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has been one of the most vocal voices arguing against men who claim to be women.

To be clear, Rowling is not a conservative by any stretch, but she has been saying a lot of the right things when it comes to topics like men trying to use women’s bathrooms and pronouns.

In short, many on the pro-LGBT side consider Rowling a TERF, or “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.”

While the TERF characterization can be debated until the cows come home, one thing people can definitively say about Rowling now is that she is one to hold grudges — especially when it comes to transgender issues.

To provide some background, the recent publication of The Cass Review (conducted by Dr. Hilary Cass) has been a veritable bombshell on the transgender community and movement.

While this author isn’t nearly smart enough to do the report justice, there is one relevant passage worth sharing:

“While a considerable amount of research has been published in this field, systematic evidence reviews demonstrated the poor quality of the published studies, meaning there is not a reliable evidence base upon which to make clinical decisions, or for children and their families to make informed choices.”

Many people opposed to transgenderism — particularly when it involves minors — have had specific issues with the medical processes involved with “transitional” surgeries.

“There is not a reliable evidence base upon which to make clinical decisions, or for children and their families to make informed choices,” seems like a rather complete refutation of those who claimed that there was enough data to determine that transgender surgeries for minors were safe.

The whole report caught the attention of Rowling, who took something akin to a victory lap after The Cass Review was published:

Over the last four years, Hilary Cass has conducted the most robust review of the medical evidence for transitioning children that’s ever been conducted. Mere hours after it was released to the press and public, committed ideologues are doubling down. 1/6 https://t.co/J4fA4JYgkC — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 10, 2024

The entire thread is worth a gander if only to see Rowling find new and inventive ways to tell people, “I told you so,” but buried within her thread was a little remark that showed just how passionate the author is on the topic.

Not safe, I’m afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 10, 2024

“Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology … safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them …” one X user posted in response to Rowling’s X thread.

“Dan and Emma” is a reference to Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, two of the key actors from the Harry Potter movies who have publicly disavowed Rowling’s stance on transgenderism.

“Not safe, I’m afraid,” Rowling responded. “Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces.”

Ouch. That sort of coldhearted response would make Severus Snape do a double-take.

But can you blame Rowling?

The issue of transgenderism isn’t some ephemeral or philosophical debate or even a matter of policy. The issue is one that can irreversibly change a child’s life — and that point is inarguable whether you are for or against transgenderism.

Given the permanence of these operations, it’s a grave matter, so it only makes sense Rowling will be slow to forgive anyone who supported it.

