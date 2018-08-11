SECTIONS
Joe Arpaio Issues Challenge to ‘Comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen

By Evie Fordham
at 1:32pm
Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio dared Sacha Baron Cohen to “come and interview me in English … so we can go man-to-man” Thursday after footage of an embarrassing interview between Arpaio and a disguised Cohen aired on the comedian’s show “Who Is America?” Sunday night.

Republican Arizona Senate candidate Arpaio acknowledged that he “made a bad mistake security-wise” by talking to Cohen, who claimed to be a Finnish celebrity, in an interview with the Washington Examiner after a town hall Thursday night.

“Get the guts, get out of your undercover role, come and interview me in English, of course, so I can understand him so we can go man-to-man,” Arpaio told the Washington Examiner.

“He won’t have the guts to do that. Maybe he will, I don’t know.”

Cohen appeared to convince Arpaio, 86, to say he would accept a “blowjob” from the president in the footage that aired Sunday but was taped in August 2017.

“The only thing I got was that he would offer me a job,” Arpaio told the Washington Examiner.

“I didn’t hear that little thing before that.”

Cohen claimed to be a Finnish celebrity who called himself OMGWhizzBoyOMG for the segment and “began discussing various ‘jobs,’ President (Donald) Trump and golden showers,” reported the Washington Examiner.

“So (Cohen is) talking and I couldn’t understand him,” Arpaio told the Washington Examiner.

“He’s talking about golden showers. I thought he was talking about — the president has gold (in his shower).”

Cohen went undercover as multiple characters to exploit Republicans and Democrats, including Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and former Republican Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott for his show.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Recently Posted

