Cindy McCain, the widow of former Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to be America’s ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

The White House announced the pick Wednesday as part of a slew of other nominations.

Cindy McCain was vocal in her support for Biden in the 2020 election, reflecting the McCain family’s deeply held antipathy to former President Donald Trump. Biden ended up winning the state of Arizona.

I am deeply honored and look forward the work ahead. https://t.co/8nSDLxizHo — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) June 23, 2021

McCain was a member of Biden’s transition team.

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona applauded the nomination.

“Cindy McCain is a demonstrated humanitarian, civic leader and a terrific choice to represent America’s work with the United Nations combatting famine and hunger crises around the world,” Sinema said in a statement, according to KTAR-FM.

“As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, Cindy’s leadership will prove even more important to the world’s vulnerable populations. I look forward to supporting her nomination, and I know she will make Arizona — and America — proud,” she said.

If confirmed, McCain will be based in Rome, where the agencies are headquartered.

Some were less than thrilled at the nomination.

You want to know why Cindy McCain couldn’t even support someone as establishment as Martha McSally in her home state? This is why. She went all-in for not only Biden but Democrats in general for a reason. https://t.co/HlO7kONElK — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 24, 2021

To @cindymccain

Dirty rewards for McCain family. Shame on you https://t.co/ouVTy9nrS5 — Azadeh (@azadehnourani) June 24, 2021

In February, McCain indicated she would open to accepting some type of role in the administration.

“Of course I would,” she said, according to KTAR-FM. “You can’t turn down when a president says to you, ‘We need you.’”

In a January Op-Ed in the Deseret News, Cindy McCain explained her support for Biden.

“Biden has already made clear how he’ll lead: He will work for the good of the country rather than the good of himself and his own party. That’s the way he and John worked when they were both in the Senate,” she wrote.

John McCain represented Arizona in the Senate from 1987 until he died in 2018.

Biden served in the Senate from 1973 until 2009, when he became vice president in the Obama administration.

“We were good friends with the Bidens,” McCain has said, according to Insider.

She said her husband would be pleased that Biden defeated Trump.

“And I just know he is looking down and going, ‘You did the right thing,'” she said.

