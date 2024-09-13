It’s absolutely crazy to think about the fact that “I disagree with what you have to say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it” used to be a liberal tenet.

Because for anyone who’s not already drinking leftist Kool-Aid (or even just old enough to remember what liberalism used to be), it’s as clear as day that the modern left is anything but a defender of free speech.

The latest example of this: Daily Wire star and film auteur Matt Walsh (who helped contribute to the zeitgeist with “What Is a Woman?“) has a new film coming out called “Am I Racist?” — where he effectively goes undercover to help the far left beclown itself.

You can watch a trailer for it below:







In days long gone, liberals would try to actually dispute Walsh’s latest movie on its merits.

(This writer is abstaining from commenting on the film itself until it’s out.)

In modern times, leftists have hijacked liberalism to the point that it’s on the side of censorship rather than good faith debates — so its collective response to “Am I Racist?” shouldn’t surprise anyone.

As reported on by Robby Starbuck, “left wing activists” are targeting and threatening smaller theater chains, so they don’t show the movie.

Wow. Left wing activists are now bullying small movie theaters like Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley, CA into dropping @MattWalshBlog’s new “Am I Racist?” film. Another theatre owner told me that they’ve been told small theaters like this are being targeted with threats from left… pic.twitter.com/7X4Z1Fk3ZQ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 13, 2024

Do you want to see this movie? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Wow. Left wing activists are now bullying small movie theaters like Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley, CA into dropping @MattWalshBlog’s new ‘Am I Racist?’ film,” Starbuck reported on Friday.

The conservative reporter added: “Another theatre owner told me that they’ve been told small theaters like this are being targeted with threats from left wing activists.

“The left is terrified of this film because it’s not only hilarious but it’s effective at dismantling their dangerous ideology.

“We need to pack the theaters with sold out showings to make this movie even bigger.”

Starbuck also shared a Facebook screen shot of the aforementioned Del Oro Theatre.

The entire message from the theater reeked of cowering in the face of bullying pressure:

“Due to the strong reactions from our community (for and against the film), and concerns for the well-being of our staff, we will not be playing the film ‘Am I Racist’ as originally intended,” the theater posted.

(It’s cute that they felt compelled to add “for and against the film.”)

“Please know that it was not our intention to cause such division by playing this film,” Del Oro continued. “We noticed that many of the theaters in the Sacramento area were booked to play this film and quite frankly this reaction caught us off guard.

“The safety of our staff is our number one priority.

“Please accept our apologies.”

Walsh himself responded to the report on Friday, noting: “The only way to stop the Left from shutting down the film is to support the theaters that are showing it.”

At this point, when it comes to liberalism in 2024, the phrase has become, “I disagree with what you have to say and will defend to the death my right to censor it.”

A truly tolerant bunch, eh?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.