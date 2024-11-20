John Fetterman May Vote to Confirm Trump Pick, Who Is His Former Rival: Liberals Are Furious

The different drum to which Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania marches is beating out a tune that liberals hate to hear.

Fetterman’s reaction was sought after President-elect Donald Trump said he would nominate Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom Fetterman defeated in a bruising 2002 U.S. Senate race, to become administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The post requires Senate confirmation.

“If Dr. Oz is about protecting and preserving Medicare and Medicaid, I’m voting for the dude,” Fetterman said in a post on X.

Fetterman said he was being a realist.

“Do you think he’s my first choice?” he said, according to the Independent. “Do you think Trump is my first one? But it’s like, yeah, here we are.”

A CNN reporter posted Fetterman’s elaboration on his post.

“I’m going to be very, very clear if Dr. Oz agrees to protect and preserve Medicaid and Medicare, I’m absolutely going to vote for the dude,” Fetterman was quoted as saying.

“That’s the most important thing for me. Our politics are obviously different, and we do have a history, but I don’t have any bitterness. I don’t hold anything against him. As long as he’s willing to protect and preserve Medicaid and Medicare, I’m voting for the dude,” he said.

But Fetterman’s attitude earned him the disdain of many liberals who poured out their invective online.

“You’re such a disappointment man,” a poster called Merrick wrote on X, including a 2022 post from Fetterman that was highly critical of Oz.

Trump touted Oz as a man who could cut waste, according to The Hill.

“Dr. Oz will be a leader in incentivizing Disease Prevention, so we get the best results in the World for every dollar we spend on Healthcare in our Great Country,” Trump said in a statement.

“He will also cut waste and fraud within our Country’s most expensive Government Agency, which is a third of our Nation’s Healthcare spend, and a quarter of our entire National Budget,” he added.

