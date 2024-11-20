Share
Sen. John Fetterman gestures while speaking at a rally for Gov. Tim Walz in York, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 2.
Sen. John Fetterman gestures while speaking at a rally for Gov. Tim Walz in York, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 2. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

John Fetterman May Vote to Confirm Trump Pick, Who Is His Former Rival: Liberals Are Furious

 By Jack Davis  November 20, 2024 at 12:13pm
The different drum to which Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania marches is beating out a tune that liberals hate to hear.

Fetterman’s reaction was sought after President-elect Donald Trump said he would nominate Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom Fetterman defeated in a bruising 2002 U.S. Senate race, to become administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The post requires Senate confirmation.

“If Dr. Oz is about protecting and preserving Medicare and Medicaid, I’m voting for the dude,” Fetterman said in a post on X.

Fetterman said he was being a realist.

“Do you think he’s my first choice?” he said, according to the Independent. “Do you think Trump is my first one? But it’s like, yeah, here we are.”

A CNN reporter posted Fetterman’s elaboration on his post.

Do you think Dr. Oz is a good pick?

“I’m going to be very, very clear if Dr. Oz agrees to protect and preserve Medicaid and Medicare, I’m absolutely going to vote for the dude,” Fetterman was quoted as saying.

“That’s the most important thing for me. Our politics are obviously different, and we do have a history, but I don’t have any bitterness. I don’t hold anything against him. As long as he’s willing to protect and preserve Medicaid and Medicare, I’m voting for the dude,” he said.

But Fetterman’s attitude earned him the disdain of many liberals who poured out their invective online.

“You’re such a disappointment man,” a poster called Merrick wrote on X, including a 2022 post from Fetterman that was highly critical of Oz.

'God-Tier Level Trolling': Fetterman Reacts to Matt Gaetz News as Democrats Fume Over Trump's New Pick

Trump touted Oz as a man who could cut waste, according to The Hill.

“Dr. Oz will be a leader in incentivizing Disease Prevention, so we get the best results in the World for every dollar we spend on Healthcare in our Great Country,” Trump said in a statement.

“He will also cut waste and fraud within our Country’s most expensive Government Agency, which is a third of our Nation’s Healthcare spend, and a quarter of our entire National Budget,” he added.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation