Trump Gives Firm Response When Reporter Asks if He's 'Reconsidering the Nomination of Matt Gaetz'

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday swiftly rejected any notion that he might change course on his planned nomination of former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as Attorney General.

A fog of allegations surrounds Gaetz due to a House Ethics Committee investigation focused on claims of drug use and inappropriate sexual activity. That, combined with the brash manner that was a Gaetz trademark during his House tenure, have led many Republicans to take a wait-and-see approach to Gaetz’s possible confirmation.

That led one reporter to quiz Trump about his plans.

“Mr. President, are you reconsidering the nomination of Matt Gaetz?” a reporter asked Trump while he was in Texas to watch a SpaceX test launch.

The reply was succinct.

“No,” replied Trump, who then turned and walked away.

Trump is pushing hard for Gaetz behind the scenes, Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer indicated, according to Axios. He said he and other senators have received calls from Trump to support Gaetz.

“He wants Matt Gaetz. He believes Matt Gaetz is the one person who will have the fearlessness and ferociousness, really, to do what needs doing at the Department of Justice,” Cramer said.

“One thing about Donald Trump, people should never confuse his support for one of his nominees as a tactical or strategic tool for somebody else,” Cramer said. “And at least to this point, he’s putting his own political capital behind it.”

“And he’s a pretty persuasive guy,” Cramer said.

Some senators have said that the House Ethics Committee report on Gaetz should be part of any confirmation.

House Ethics Committee Chair Republican Rep. Michael Guest said its report on Gaetz would only be made public if Gaetz, who said he was resigning upon being notified of his selection, was still a member of Congress, according to Fox News.

“Once the investigation is complete, then a report will be issued — assuming that, at that time, that Mr. Gaetz is still a member of Congress,” he said.

“If Mr. Gaetz were to resign because he is taking a position with the administration as the attorney general, then the Ethics Committee loses jurisdiction at that point. Once we lose jurisdiction, there would not be a report that would be issued. That’s not unique to this case,” he said.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said the panel should release the report rather than allow leaky Washington to make it public through unofficial disclosures, according to CNN.

“Whether we get the ethics report or not, the facts are going to come out one way or the other,” Cornyn said.

“I would think it would be in everybody’s best interest, including the president’s, not to be surprised by some information that might come out during the confirmation hearing and the background check,” he said.

