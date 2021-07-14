John McAfee's Widow Reveals His Alleged Suicide Note, Calls It 'Suspect'

The widow of antivirus software tech tycoon and libertarian advocate John McAfee shared her husband’s alleged suicide note on social media Tuesday, calling it “suspect.”

“Here is the alleged suicide note found in John’s pocket,” Janice McAfee tweeted.

“This note does not sound anything like someone who has no hope and is contemplating ending their life. This note sounds like one of John’s tweets.”

The note appears to read, “I am the present moment’s phantom parasite. I use it to attain my own ends.

“Instead of fully living it, I want to control my future, which does not exist, through knowledge which is mere ashes of memory.”

McAfee was found dead in a Spanish jail cell on June 23 in what Spanish authorities and his lawyer said was an apparent suicide.

A preliminary coroner’s report said McAfee hung himself in a Barcelona prison, but his family has asked for an independent autopsy, the New York Post reported.

Janice McAfee questioned the authenticity of the alleged suicide note.

“The handwriting is suspect & I doubt the authenticity of the note. It reads more like someone trying to imitate John’s style of tweeting,” she tweeted.

“And if this note was found in his pocket where are the markings of the note being folded into his pocket?”

The outlandish tech baron was arrested in October at the Barcelona airport as he tried to board a flight to Istanbul with a British passport, Reuters reported.

The 75-year-old was discovered dead in his cell after the Spanish high court authorized his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges.

Janice McAfee has been vocal on social media following her husband’s death, which she has blamed on U.S. authorities.

“Because of these politically motivated charges against him, my husband is now dead,” she said on June 25.

Last week, McAfee tweeted that she had not been able to see her husband’s body, only his head.

“There has been no [sense] of urgency from the various Spanish authorities involved in the investigation into John’s death and there is clearly a cover up happening here concerning the events surrounding his death,” she said in a statement tweeted on July 7.

“I understand that things take time but the lack of cooperation from the Spanish authorities only confirms our suspicions that they have something to hide.”

