A major Hollywood studio in charge of one of the most explosive action franchises is facing equally explosive pushback.

But it’s got nothing to do with any of the movies themselves.

Rather, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is taking flak for a “first of its kind” artificial intelligence deal.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the studio in charge of films like “John Wick” and “The Hunger Games” has inked a major AI deal with Runway, a “fast-evolving AI startup.”

The Journal described this deal as a bit of a mutual exchange.

Lionsgate will give Runway “access to its content library in exchange for a new, custom AI model that the studio can use in the editing and production process.”

The longtime entertainment company will reportedly seek to use “generative artificial intelligence in the creation of its new movies and TV shows, a sign of the emerging technology’s advance in Hollywood.”

The report continued: “The deal — the first of its kind for Runway and one that could become a blueprint in the entertainment industry — comes as creatives, actors and studio executives debate whether to use the new technology and how to protect their copyright material.

“Advocates say generative AI can enhance creators’ work and help a cash-strapped industry save time and money.”

Do you think AI is safe? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

While the advocates may argue for that, critics of AI were swift to condemn this deal in a myriad of ways.

Filmmaker and author Justine Bateman blasted the ulterior motives she believed were at the root of this deal.

Over a year ago, I told you that I assumed the studios were NOT sending lawyers to the #AI companies over their models injesting their copyrighted films, because they wanted their own custom versions.

Well, here you go. https://t.co/t21mtqEGT8 pic.twitter.com/eucJw709sK — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) September 18, 2024

“Over a year ago, I told you that I assume the studios were NOT sending lawyers to the #AI companies over their models injesting their copyrighted films, because they wanted their own custom versions [of generative AI],” Bateman posted to X on Wednesday.

She added, along with a screen shot of the WSJ article, “Well, here you go.”

Filmmaker Gavin Michael Booth took to X to ask AI advocates how, exactly, this wasn’t going to impact jobs:

Ok people, tell me generative AI won’t take filmmaking jobs again now Lionsgate has a deal with Runway AI. This isn’t going to stop and it is only going to speed up. — Gavin Michael Booth (@GavinBooth) September 18, 2024

“Ok people, tell me generative AI won’t take filmmaking jobs again now Lionsgate has a deal with Runway AI,” Booth posted. “This isn’t going to stop and it is only going to speed up.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.