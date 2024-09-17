Judge Denies Bail for Rapper 'Diddy' as Sex Trafficking Case Heats Up

Rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was denied bail Tuesday, one day after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

The allegations against Combs claim that women were forced into what were called “Freak Offs” in which they had sex, often against their will, with male prostitutes, according to the New York Post.

Federal prosecutor Emily Johnson called Combs an “extreme danger to the community” and a “serial abuser” who has tried to obstruct charges against him by putting pressure on witnesses to lie on his behalf.

Combs “has an ongoing ability to keep witnesses … in his pocket and at his disposal,” Johnson said.

Marc Agnifilo, the lawyer for Combs, said Combs came to New York City with a plan to “turn himself in.”

Agnifilo said the sex acts listed in the indictment against Combs were simply acts involving consenting adults.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the prosecution takes this case seriously, according to Fox News.

“Now I want to be clear about two things. First, this office is determined to investigate and prosecute anyone who engages in sex trafficking, no matter how powerful or wealthy or famous you may be. No one should doubt our commitment on that,” he said.

“Second, we are not done. This investigation is ongoing, and I encourage anyone with information about this case to come forward and to do it quickly,” he said.

In rejecting bail, federal Judge Robyn Tarnofsky said that “this is a crime that happens behind closed doors, even when pretrial services is monitoring,” according to CNN.

Agnifilo said he will appeal the ruling.

Combs’s attorneys had offered to put up $50 million as a bond, according to The New York Times.

🚨 #BREAKING: Bail has been DENIED for Sean “Diddy” Combs while he awaits trial on s*x traff*cking charges He will now be transferred into the custody of the SAME NYC JAILERS who were in charge of Jeffrey Epstein when he “died.” Will Diddy even make it to trial? 😳 pic.twitter.com/WPTMj7gZUk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 17, 2024

According to NBC, a hearing on bail will be held Wednesday.

Combs is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and prostitution transportation.

“Mr. Combs is a fighter. He’s going to fight this to the end. He’s innocent. He came to New York to establish his innocence,” Agnifilo said.

“He’s not afraid. He’s not afraid of the charges,” Agnifilo said. “There’s nothing that the government said in their presentation today that changes anyone’s mind about anything.”

