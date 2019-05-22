Judge Denies Trump’s Bid To Block Congressional Subpoenas

A federal judge in Manhattan denied President Donald Trump’s request on Wednesday to block congressional subpoenas that are seeking to obtain decades of his financial documents.

Judge Edgardo Ramos from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that both Deutsche Bank and Capitol One can provide Trump’s personal and business banking records to Democrats in the House of Representatives, according to The Associated Press.

Ramos stated that he “will not enjoin enforcement of the subpoenas.”

He further argued that the White House’s efforts were unlikely to successfully argue that the subpoenas are unconstitutional.

Arguments made by Trump’s legal team “are not sufficiently serious as it relates to Supreme Court precedent,” Ramos said.

TRENDING: Trump Threatens To Bring About ‘the Official End of Iran’

The subpoenas are “undeniably broad but are clearly pertinent,” Ramos said, according to CNBC.

“We remain committed to providing appropriate information to all authorized investigations and will abide by a court order regarding such investigations,” Kerrie McHugh, a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman, told The New York Times.

The president and his attorney’s have argued that the subpoenas were lawful and motivated strictly by politics.

“The subpoenas were issued to harass President Donald J. Trump; to rummage through every aspect of his personal finances, his businesses and the private information of the president and his family; and to ferret about for any material that might be used to cause him political damage,” the suit stated.

Do you believe Judge Ramos made the right decision? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (22 Votes)

But the ruling was celebrated by Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

“Another day, another very important ruling,” Schiff said, according to The Times.

“Different judge, same opinion: The Trump legal arguments are without merit, raise no serious legal questions and speed is of the essence,” he added.

Ramos’ decision came the same day that the New York state legislature passed legislation allowing the state to handover the president’s state tax returns to Congress.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

RELATED: Republican AG’s Memo Keeps Conservative Fears of a Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Alive

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.