Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest
News

Judge Ignores Harry's Lawyers, Issues Orders Directly to Him as 'Troubling Evidence' of Document Destruction Emerges

 By Jack Davis  June 28, 2024 at 12:13pm
Share

Prince Harry has some explaining to do, and a British judge has ordered him to do it himself.

During a hearing Thursday on the battle between the prince and News Group Newspapers over claims that the media group indulged in phone hacking to get information, Judge Timothy Fancourt was irked by the fact that key documents have gone missing.

Fancourt said “a large number of potentially relevant documents” and “confidential messages” between JR Moehringer, who ghostwrote the autobiography “Spare,” and the prince “were destroyed sometime between 2021 and 2023, well after this claim was under way,” according to the BBC.

Fancourt said that it was “inherently likely” that “matters would have been said” that are relevant to the case, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Trending:
Biden's Potential Replacement Speaks Out After Disastrous Debate


But in court, Harry’s lawyers said messages on the Signal app have been deleted and email accounts used at the time have been closed.

That led Fancourt to give Harry a homework assignment.

“The position is not transparently clear about what happened and needs to be made so by way of a witness statement from the claimant himself – what happened to the messages between himself and his ghostwriter and whether any attempts were made to retrieve them,” he said, according to the U.K.’s Telegraph.

Should the Royal Family finally just expel Harry and make him a normal citizen with zero royal money, power, or amenities?

Fancourt said the lack of documents produced by the prince was “rather remarkable” and gave him “cause for concern”.

Anthony Hudson, the lawyer for the media group, said the incident was “another example of the obfuscation in relation [to] the claimant’s case.,” according to the Mail.

“We say it’s shocking and extraordinary that the claimant has deliberately destroyed …” he began.

Fancourt then interrupted to say, “Well we don’t know what has happened. It’s not at all clear.”

Related:
Charles Reduces Prince Harry to Tears with 'Kick in the Teeth' Pronouncement to 'Welcome' Him Back to UK: Expert

David Sherborne, representing Harry admitted the “entire chat history was wiped” but said it was for a noble purpose.

“This was a highly necessary process, not to hide anything but to delete highly sensitive information about [Harry] and the royal family which, if leaked, would not only compromise his security but also be potentially damaging to the [duke] and his family,” he said.

Fancourt said it appeared to him that Harry, from California, was deciding what documents might be relevant, rather than the lawyers in the case.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Judge Ignores Harry's Lawyers, Issues Orders Directly to Him as 'Troubling Evidence' of Document Destruction Emerges
Tractor Supply Announces Immediate Elimination of All DEI Roles
Immigrant Horror: Man Rapes, Chokes to Death Girl, 16, in Front of Her Own Mother
Illegal Immigrant Accused of Suffocating Birthday Girl, Tossing Body in Shallow Grave
Huge Trump Trial Development: Judge Cannon Looks at Reversing Prosecution Triumph from Last Year
See more...

Conversation