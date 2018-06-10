Judge Jeanine Actively Pursuing Role in Trump Administration – Report

As a Fox News commentator, Jeanine Pirro lays down the law to those she thinks have gone astray. But the star of “Justice with Judge Jeanine” now wants to do that for real inside the Trump administration, according to a new report.

Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, has her sights set on the post of attorney general, Politico reported recently, citing sources it did not identify.

In fact, the report said, she keeps reminding administration officials that she would be happy to replace current Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has had an on-again, off-again relationship with President Donald Trump. The report noted that Pirro and the president talk frequently, and that Trump is an avid watcher of her Saturday evening show on Fox News.

Trump has suggested the former judge could receive a nomination to the federal bench, the report claimed, with the president himself talking about the possibility of that happening during a November White House meeting with Pirro. Neither Pirro nor the White House would comment on the report.

Whatever the truth of the report, it is grist for the media rumor mill.

Last week, a New York Times reporter tweeted that Pirro might end up being considered for the Supreme Court.

Pirro interviewed to be the DAG. Sessions resisted. When he resisted, Trump advisors told him if he didn't give her a hearing, Trump might end up giving her SCOTUS https://t.co/wI8My3hMiY — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 7, 2018

“Pirro interviewed to be the DAG. Sessions resisted. When he resisted, Trump advisors told him if he didn’t give her a hearing, Trump might end up giving her SCOTUS,” Maggie Haberman tweeted on Thursday.

Pirro has long been a staunch Trump supporter.

There was a time when America celebrated successes together. When we came out with our kids waving our flags & teaching our children the importance of patriotism. Donald Trump is bringing America back, & it's time for the un-American haters to get on board.

My #OpeningStatement: pic.twitter.com/8Wqs08WTa1 — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) June 10, 2018

In May, Pirro fired a salvo at Sessions on the one-year anniversary of the launch of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, according to Fox News.

At that time, she called Sessions “the most dangerous man in America” and said Mueller’s probe was staffed by the “singularly most-biased special counsel attorneys in American history.”

“We have witnessed events unfold which are so unbelievable and so unimaginable, you’d have to be wearing a tin foil hat or be a card-carrying member of the conspiracy party to even believe it exists,” she said.

She also said Sessions has failed as attorney general.

“With all the power and might of the Department of Justice behind him, he continues to do nothing,” she said.

Pirro was the district attorney of Westchester County from 1993 to 2005, after prior service as a Westchester County judge. In 2006, she ran for the post of New York state’s attorney general, losing to now-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York Magazine reported.

