A judge has issued a warrant for the re-arrest of Dennis “D.J.” Hernandez, the brother of the late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

Dennis Hernandez, 37, was arrested in March after he allegedly threw a brick at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

According to the far-left sports and commentary network, Hernandez failed to attend his court hearing last week on charges related to the incident.

Police said Hernandez got a ride to ESPN’s campus and threw a bag containing a brick and a note.

The note reportedly stated, “To all media outlets, It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up!”

The note was reportedly signed, “Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez.”

Judge orders re-arrest of Aaron Hernandez’s brother on brick-throwing charges

Dennis Hernandez was arrested in Connecticut in March pic.twitter.com/6XLrZPEV91 — Paul Kang (@LPaulKang) July 11, 2023



Hernandez was quickly arrested. The Associated Press reported he was struggling with a mental health issue.

He agreed to show up to court on July 7 and plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace.

Do you watch the NFL? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Citing court records, ESPN reported he did not show up to the hearing but declined to comment on the matter, other than to say it was cooperating with police.

Hernandez, like his late brother, was a standout athlete in high school and played as both a quarterback and wide receiver at the University of Connecticut.

He never panned out as a professional prospect, unlike Aaron, who was part of the 2008 BCS National Championship-winning Florida Gators football team.

Aaron Hernandez was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2010 and he played in Super Bowl XLVI where he caught a touchdown pass from Tom Brady.

The team ultimately lost the game to the New York Giants.

In 2013, Hernandez was arrested for the shooting death of Odin Lloyd in Massachusetts and subsequently convicted of murder.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and confined to a facility near Foxboro, where the Patriots are headquartered.

The team went on to win Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks to conclude the 2014 season — a season Aaron Hernandez was under contract to be part of.

The tight end was accused of multiple shootings and murders in multiple states after the death of Lloyd.

In April 2017, the former NFL player committed suicide in his prison cell.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.