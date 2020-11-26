Scientists are learning more about a new species of earthworm that is sure to haunt your dreams.

According to a recent study published in Soul Biology and Biochemistry, it has been discovered that there are now invasive worms destroying ecosystems across America.

The “jumping” earthworm is known for thrashing around and launching through the air when it feels it is being threatened.

These critters come in three different species, all of which originated in Asia before making their way to the United States around 100 years ago, according to a New York Post report.

It is believed that their unfortunate arrival here was the result of American plant importation.

TRENDING: Seattle Case Worker Stabbed to Death Same Day City Council Defunded Police

The worms are more often seen in South and Mid-Atlantic regions, though they have since spread north and west in recent times.

These crawlers also reproduce rapidly, through asexual means.

Unfortunately for centipedes, salamanders and ground birds, members of the sizable population also have an insatiable appetite.

Chewing through an area that is equivalent to the size of 10 football fields each year, a single population can displace several other species at a time through the destruction of key habitats.

Have you ever seen a "jumping" worm? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Scientists are also concerned that their appetites are causing malnourished soil.

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin have discovered that the creatures leave excessive amounts of nitrogen in their path, rather than carbon.

In other words, the worms are creating a toxic environment. Healthy plants are incapable of surviving in the conditions created by the worms.

Leaving more granular dirt in their wake, the worms can leave large areas unconducive to plant rooting, which creates an increased risk for erosion and runoff.

On the bright side, the worms seem to function as excellent fishing bait. As many fishermen know, worms usually attract more fish.

RELATED: Exclusive Interview: Don Jr. Gets Blunt About Biden, Liberals and Gun Control

According to Science News, they also serve a great purpose in composting food scraps.

The species is just one of many causing a stir within the scientific community.

According to PHYS, researchers of the Biodiversity Unit located at the University of Turku have detailed their findings on “17 new spider species, 23 insects, one bristly millipede, and one monitor lizard this year.”

While the jumping earthworm is concerning, the invasive hammerhead flatworm is equally, if not more, scary.

Many who stumble upon this type of flatworm mistake it for a snake due, in part, to its length. According to the Post, a scared Virginian called animal control in one such instance.

They are also extremely difficult to keep under control, with the ability to regrow major portions of its body if they are severed.

There is a possibility that a natural predator may ultimately slow their spread, however.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.