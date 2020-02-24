SECTIONS
Jury Finds Harvey Weinstein Guilty, but Not on All Charges

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a New York courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial on Feb. 24, 2020.John Minchillo / APHarvey Weinstein arrives at a New York courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial on Feb. 24, 2020. (John Minchillo / AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2020 at 9:59am
This is a timeline from The Associated Press of the latest on a verdict in the rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein had a look of resignation on his face as he was convicted at trial Monday of forcibly performing oral sex on a woman in 2006 and of third-degree rape in 2013.

The jury found him not guilty of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, which could have resulted in a life sentence.

The once-powerful Hollywood mogul stared straight ahead as the verdicts were read in federal court in Manhattan.

As the jury was taken back behind closed doors, Weinstein continued to sit at the defense table, with several court officers standing close by. He then began talking to his lawyers.

___

11:40 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein was convicted Monday at his sexual assault trial, sealing his dizzying fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to archvillain of the #MeToo movement.

The verdict followed weeks of often harrowing and excruciatingly graphic testimony from a string of accusers who told of rapes, forced oral sex, groping, masturbation, lewd propositions and that’s-Hollywood excuses from Weinstein about how the casting couch works.

The conviction was seen as a long-overdue reckoning for Weinstein after years of whispers about his behavior turned into a torrent of accusations in 2017 that destroyed his career and gave rise to #MeToo, the global movement to encourage women to come forward and hold powerful men accountable for their sexual misconduct.

___

11:35 a.m.

The jury says it has reached a verdict Monday in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial in New York City.

The jury has been deliberating the rape and sexual assault charges against the once-powerful movie mogul for five days.

Weinstein has said any sexual encounters were consensual.

___

9:40 a.m.

Jurors at Harvey Weinstein’s New York City rape trial are set to resume deliberations Monday after signaling they are at odds on the top charges in the closely watched #MeToo case.

The jury sent a note to Judge James Burke at the end of a fourth day of deliberations on Friday, asking if it was permissible for the panel to be hung on one or both counts of predatory sexual assault against the disgraced movie mogul while reaching a unanimous verdict on lesser charges.

The judge responded by ordering the jury to keep deliberating and try to reach a unanimous decision.

The query sparked speculation that the trial could end with a partial verdict, but Burke has not addressed that.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

