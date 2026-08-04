James Carville Threatens to Abandon Democrats Over Hasan Piker's Rising Influence: 'I'm Out of Here!'

And today in “thanks for getting there far too late” news, James Carville seems to have discovered that this Hasan Piker fellow is very bad.

Carville, speaking to Fox News on Sunday, said that if the popular left-wing Twitch streamer and/or mass-murder apologist becomes a force within the Democratic Party, “I’m out of here.”

It’s impossible to catalogue all the outrages that the anti-Semitic and communist Piker has accumulated while getting millions of followers. The easiest way to put it is this: He not only said that America deserved 9/11, but then doubled down by framing a blow-up of the newspaper showing the Twin Towers getting hit on his wall:

“America deserved 9/11” – Hasan Piker, the left’s top streamer pic.twitter.com/gPTCJZAsre — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 15, 2025

Hasan Piker now displays a framed 9/12 newspaper showing the Twin Towers in flames behind him on stream pic.twitter.com/02cCOBjMnQ https://t.co/b6I8ZOrHx4 — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 21, 2026

If this were some wacko analogue to David Duke with a PlayStation, that would be one thing. But the problem is, Piker is taken very seriously on the very far left — which, for those of you who haven’t been noticing, is either racking up victories or coming close to them. And Piker is not just supporting them, but out there campaigning with them.

Hasan Piker lays out his vision for if Democrat Socialists like Francesca Hong are elected in Wisconsin: “We are going to bring back the working class to both Wisconsin and Michigan, a Republican will never be elected in this state ever again once our movement is done.” pic.twitter.com/yrUEnHLsTC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 3, 2026

Abdul El-Sayed is back campaigning with Hasan Piker (the guy who said America deserved 9/11) Hasan: “Are you stressed out?” Abdul: “There’s a lot of inshallah-ing that needs to happen.” pic.twitter.com/UUClETEthQ — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) August 3, 2026

Those people he’s supporting in those clips, by the by, could very well become the Democratic nominees for governor in Wisconsin and senator in Michigan, respectively. So, yes, this isn’t just some fringe figure, and he’s not exactly been uninvited from the party.

Carville, quite late in the game, has decided that he needs to take a stand against this.

“To talk about the larger Democratic Party, post the election in Michigan going forward, I am not going to be in the same party with Hasan Piker,” Carville said regarding his support of Michigan senatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

“I have no intention of ever being in the same political party with that guy. Now, I think that a majority –– overwhelming majority of Democrats agree with me, but this idea that we’re going to seize the means of production and this –– just go look at the [Democratic Socialists of America] platform,” he added.

“You don’t have to look any further than that,” he continued. “Maybe the two-party system is just going to be under tremendous stress here in the coming months. You see it with Tucker [Carlson] and Marjorie Taylor Greene on the Republican side, and you see it going on right now.”

“One thing I can tell you for certain: Hasan Piker and James Carville are not going to be in the same political party. One of us is going to leave. It might even be me.”

🚨Report: James Carville says he will leave his party over Hasan Piker “I’m not going to be in the same party with Piker. If he becomes a force in the Democratic Party, I’m out of here. We’re not going to be in the same party. One of us is going to leave” pic.twitter.com/Lree4geyRU — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) August 2, 2026

See, here’s the difference: Tucker and MTG are not and almost certainly will not be elected officials either for the first time or again in the near future. James Carville will likely not be a part of the Democratic Party machine the way he was during the Clinton years.

However, as for Hasan Piker and the candidates he supports? They’re in the ascendancy. Nothing is going to stop them. And, if they end up winning their primaries, the Democratic Party won’t abandon them.

If one of them leaves, I’m sorry to say, it’s not going to be the Piker crowd.

It’s such a common bromide for former liberals to say that “I didn’t leave the Democrats, the Democrats left me.” One usually rolls their eyes at this; it’s just that person growing up and realizing that political fantasy doesn’t work in the real world.

However, when even James Carville is talking about dropping the Democrats because of the insanity, that ought to be a wake-up call for everyone who believes the Zohran Mamdanis and AOCs are the wave of the future, all hyped by the odious Hasan Piker. Leave before it’s too late and before you’ve cosigned too much repugnance.

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