Afghan Migrant Arrested for Murder of Church Volunteer

Greek police have arrested a native of Afghanistan in connection with the murder of a British aid worker last month.

The body of Elisabeth-Jane Ross of Scotland was found in a suitcase in Athens on July 18, according to CBS News.

Police said the 26-year-old man, whose name was not given, “confessed his actions.” Greek media accounts said the suspect was an Afghan national.

“Officers of the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime have solved the homicide of a 38-year-old U.K. national, whose body was found inside a suitcase in an abandoned building in the Kypseli area,” police said.

An Afghan invader has been arrested in Athens in connection with the death of a Scottish woman whose body was found in a suitcase. Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38, from Edinburgh, was discovered on July 18 stuffed inside the suitcase and hidden in an abandoned building in the Kypseli… pic.twitter.com/TtJrkU0kbJ — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 2, 2026

Police added that the suspect was arrested for “intentional homicide, robbery and violation of firearms legislation.”

Ross arrived in Greece on June 26 and stayed with friends until July 10.

British activist Tommy Robinson posted video of the suspect and wrote, “Another European life lost to suicidal empathy.”

Ross was planning to visit Kypseli on July 15 to visit “American friends,” according to the BBC.

“It emerged that the 26-year-old placed the body in a suitcase and transported it to the abandoned premises. Furthermore, in the days that followed, the 26-year-old used the victim’s bank cards to withdraw sums of money,” police said.

The report said a replica pistol and a knife were found at the home of the suspect, who told police the woman was dead when he found her.

Greek media have released CCTV showing 26-year-old Afghan invader Sharif Ahmadzai pulling the suitcase containing the body of Scottish aid worker Elisabeth Jane Ross. Ahmadzai, who was born in Afghanistan and is a champion boxer, is accused of killing the “refugee” aid worker… pic.twitter.com/NsiPt63IbQ — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 4, 2026

“Despite advanced decomposition and adverse environmental conditions, (investigators) managed to identify usable fingerprints belonging to the victim,” police said.

Pastor Peter Anderson said Ross was a “precious” member of City on a Hill church in Edinburgh for 20 years, according to the BBC.

She was in Greece volunteering with a refugee support group.

Ross had a “big passion” for missionary work and “cared for people all over the world,” Anderson said.

“Lisa’s life was all about mission. She had been to many places and served people,” Anderson said.

“She was a very precious girl and it is a tragic loss,” he said.

The BBC report said the suspect used Ross’s bank cards to take money from her account.

Police said a toxicology report is expected to shed light on the cause of Ross’s death.

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