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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche gets sworn in at his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on July 15, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche gets sworn in at his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on July 15, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Todd Blanche's Nomination Takes Major Step Forward After Clearing Senate Judiciary Committee Vote

 By Randy DeSoto  August 4, 2026 at 9:51am
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The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Tuesday to advance Todd Blanche’s attorney general nomination to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

The final tally was 12-10 along party lines, which will likely set up a final vote on the Senate floor later this week, Politico reported.

The bottleneck at the committee level was broken when Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina threw their support behind Blanche after the acting attorney general signed an agreement confirming the $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund is dead.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, noted ahead of the vote that Cornyn and Tillis’ concerns about the fund “and the IRS settlement were shared by many, including this senator.” He added that the changes Blanche made “put this issue to bed once and for all,” according to Politico.

“It’s just common sense… I don’t think it should have taken as long as it did to get it resolved,” he added.

Is Todd Blanche a good pick for Attorney General?

President Donald Trump wanted the anti-weaponization fund established to compensate those unfairly targeted by the Biden DOJ. The money would have come from a $1.776 billion settlement agreement between Trump and his family for the Internal Revenue Service unlawfully leaking his tax returns.

Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, cast doubt on whether the deal Cornyn and Tillis struck with Blanche is enforceable in court.

“To state the obvious, Mr. Blanche’s statement on the slush fund and the IRS immunity agreement are not signed by the parties to the settlement agreement and are therefore unenforceable,” Durbin said, according to Politico.

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“The parties could still sue to enforce the agreement, and the cop-beaters fund can easily be revived with a new order from the Department of Justice 15 minutes after Mr. Blanche is confirmed as attorney general.”

Cornyn told reporters after the vote, “The weaponization fund is dead. We pointed out the Justice Department represented that to numerous courts.”

“As to the idea that it could be revived in the future, I think it’s highly unlikely that could happen without the cooperation of the Department of Justice. And I think Mr. Blanche gave us the assurances that it was dead and would not be revived, and in this case we have no alternative but to take his word for that,” he added.

The Hill reported that it is unclear whether the full Senate will successfully vote to confirm Blanche.

Republicans like Sen. Susan Collins, who is up for re-election in left-leaning Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have not said whether they’ll back him.

Additionally, Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who lost his primary race to a Trump-endorsed rival, Sen. Jon Husted of Ohio, and Sen. John Curtis of Utah have also declined to say how they plan to vote

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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