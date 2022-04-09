Share

Jussie Smollett listens as his sentence is read at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 10 in Chicago. (Brian Cassella - Chicago Tribune / AP)

Jussie Smollett Releases Song After Being Freed from Jail, Blames 'Elements of Race and Trans and Homophobia'

 By Jack Davis  April 9, 2022 at 3:43pm
Convicted felon Jussie Smollett, who has been released from jail while his conviction is appealed, has resumed his entertainment career.

The disgraced actor released a clip of a song on Friday, claiming on Instagram that any profits will go to various social justice organizations.

The song, called “Thank You God,” is another attempt by Smollett to proclaim his innocence, as he did in court after he was found guilty of lying to police about a supposed “hate crime” carried out against him by Trump supporters.

“Thank you God for showing me my enemies,” Smollett sings in the chorus, according to the New York Post.

“It’s like they’re hell-bent on not solving the crime. / Taking out the elements of race and trans and homophobia that’s straight taking lives,” the lyrics say.

“This ain’t that situation. / You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation?”

Smollett then says the wrong person was convicted.

“Just simply to look like a victim / Like it’s something fun. / Y’all better look at someone else / You got the wrong one.”

In January 2019, Smollett claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack that was later ruled a hoax orchestrated by the actor himself.

Should Smollett be thrown back in jail?

He was convicted in December on five of six counts of felony disorderly conduct and sentenced to 150 days in jail in March.

“I did not do this,” Smollett said at his sentencing.

Cook County Judge James Linn disagreed.

“There’s a side of you that has this arrogance and selfishness and narcissism that’s just disgraceful,” Linn told Smollett, according to CNN.

“You’re not a victim of a racial hate crime, you’re not a victim of a homophobic hate crime. You’re just a charlatan pretending to be a victim of a hate crime, and that’s shameful.”

Smollett served a few days in jail before a court ruled on March 16 that he could go free while he appeals his conviction.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




