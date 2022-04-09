Convicted felon Jussie Smollett, who has been released from jail while his conviction is appealed, has resumed his entertainment career.

The disgraced actor released a clip of a song on Friday, claiming on Instagram that any profits will go to various social justice organizations.

The song, called “Thank You God,” is another attempt by Smollett to proclaim his innocence, as he did in court after he was found guilty of lying to police about a supposed “hate crime” carried out against him by Trump supporters.

“Thank you God for showing me my enemies,” Smollett sings in the chorus, according to the New York Post.

“It’s like they’re hell-bent on not solving the crime. / Taking out the elements of race and trans and homophobia that’s straight taking lives,” the lyrics say.

“This ain’t that situation. / You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation?”

Smollett then says the wrong person was convicted.

“Just simply to look like a victim / Like it’s something fun. / Y’all better look at someone else / You got the wrong one.”

In January 2019, Smollett claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack that was later ruled a hoax orchestrated by the actor himself.

He was convicted in December on five of six counts of felony disorderly conduct and sentenced to 150 days in jail in March.

“I did not do this,” Smollett said at his sentencing.

Cook County Judge James Linn disagreed.

“There’s a side of you that has this arrogance and selfishness and narcissism that’s just disgraceful,” Linn told Smollett, according to CNN.

“You’re not a victim of a racial hate crime, you’re not a victim of a homophobic hate crime. You’re just a charlatan pretending to be a victim of a hate crime, and that’s shameful.”

Smollett served a few days in jail before a court ruled on March 16 that he could go free while he appeals his conviction.

