Days after one CNN personality made the news for stepping over journalism’s line, another high-profile CNN anchor is being accused of going too far to help actor Jussie Smollett.

On Monday, Smollett took the stand in his trial and revealed that Don Lemon played tipster for the former “Empire” star as his concocted story about being attacked in Chicago was beginning to fall apart.

Lemon used his contacts to ferret out the news that the Chicago Police Department had begun to doubt the tale spun by Smollett, and texted that news to Smollett, the actor testified, according to Fox News.

He also says he declined to give his phone to CPD in part because earlier he’d gotten a text from Don Lemon “saying he’d gotten a text from CPD saying they don’t believe me.” objections, then a sidebar. — Megan Crepeau (@crepeau) December 6, 2021

Neither CNN nor Lemon would comment to Fox News on the issue.

Others had more to say.

“More activism by an ‘anchor’ at CNN,” tweeted media columnist Joe Concha of The Hill. “The network needs to now address this publicly as well. These texts from Lemon to Smollett came during an active high-profile investigation. CNN mum thus far.”

More activism by an “anchor” at CNN. The network needs to now address this publicly as well. These texts from Lemon to Smollett came during an active high-profile investigation. CNN mum thus far. https://t.co/2sWSMeM5bD — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 7, 2021

Headline – Jussie Smollett reveals CNN’s Don Lemon warned him via text in 2019 that cops didn’t believe his account of attack: Host is accused of unethical behavior just days after Chris Cuomo was fired for helping his brother fight sex-pest claims. pic.twitter.com/Ix09q3OTCw — Ron Milner (@RonMilnerBoodle) December 7, 2021

Is there any organization or person currently under investigation by law enforcement or government agency not being assisted significantly by any member of the CNN propaganda team utilizing network resources? This has become gravely critical.https://t.co/fdk7Vhe0qw — 🇺🇸Lionel🇺🇸 (@LionelMedia) December 7, 2021

Silence from @CNN as Jussie Smollett testifies that host @DonLemon tipped him off to skepticism of Chicago police https://t.co/hAcCgu5G7l — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) December 7, 2021

Last week, CNN suspended Chris Cuomo when it learned the depth of the anchor’s involvement in the political machinations of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, to salvage his political career amid a rising tide of sexual harassment allegations that later drove the governor to resign. CNN fired Cuomo on Saturday.

Smollett faces six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making false reports to police about the incident.

In its reporting on the Lemon-Smollett connection, the New York Post noted that on Monday night, Lemon’s show included a report on the Smollett trial without mentioning that Smollett had fingered Lemon for trying to help him.

During that report, Lemon discussed Smollett’s decision not to give his phone records to police, which during his testimony Smollett said followed Lemon’s text to him.

Lemon has said after Smollett grabbed the national spotlight with his sensational claims of being the victim of a racist, homophobic attack by white men that he had a personal interest in the case because he and Smollett were friends.

He had admitted in 2019 that he frequently texted Smollett to check on the actor’s well-being.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation