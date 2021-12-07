Share
Actor Jussie Smollett and CNN's Don Lemon are seen attending the Ailey Spirit Gala Benefit in New York in this file photo from June 2018. Smollett testified this week that Lemon fed him information about the police investigation of his claims that he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in 2019.
Jussie Smollett Testifies That He Received Assistance from CNN's Don Lemon Shortly After Incident

 By Jack Davis  December 7, 2021 at 8:54am
Days after one CNN personality made the news for stepping over journalism’s line, another high-profile CNN anchor is being accused of going too far to help actor Jussie Smollett.

On Monday, Smollett took the stand in his trial and revealed that Don Lemon played tipster for the former “Empire” star as his concocted story about being attacked in Chicago was beginning to fall apart.

Lemon used his contacts to ferret out the news that the Chicago Police Department had begun to doubt the tale spun by Smollett, and texted that news to Smollett, the actor testified, according to Fox News.

Neither CNN nor Lemon would comment to Fox News on the issue.

Others had more to say.

“More activism by an ‘anchor’ at CNN,” tweeted media columnist Joe Concha of The Hill. “The network needs to now address this publicly as well. These texts from Lemon to Smollett came during an active high-profile investigation. CNN mum thus far.”

Last week, CNN suspended Chris Cuomo when it learned the depth of the anchor’s involvement in the political machinations of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, to salvage his political career amid a rising tide of sexual harassment allegations that later drove the governor to resign. CNN fired Cuomo on Saturday.

Smollett faces six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making false reports to police about the incident.

In its reporting on the Lemon-Smollett connection, the New York Post noted that on Monday night, Lemon’s show included a report on the Smollett trial without mentioning that Smollett had fingered Lemon for trying to help him.

During that report, Lemon discussed Smollett’s decision not to give his phone records to police, which during his testimony Smollett said followed Lemon’s text to him.

Lemon has said after Smollett grabbed the national spotlight with his sensational claims of being the victim of a racist, homophobic attack by white men that he had a personal interest in the case because he and Smollett were friends.

He had admitted in 2019 that he frequently texted Smollett to check on the actor’s well-being.

