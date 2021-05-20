The Israel Defense Forces divulged Wednesday that at least 4,000 rockets have been fired into Israeli cities over the past 10 days.

While Israel faces condemnation from regional neighbors, American politicians and the international media for its military responses to attacks against civilians from Hamas militants, the IDF shared a stunning fact on Twitter: Thousands of rockets have hit Israeli cities in barrages of unprovoked attacks against the Jewish state just this month.

Tragically, children on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have been killed this month. But Israel’s military says it will not be deterred from its objective.

The IDF vowed that its mission to defend the country from terrorism would not be deterred.

“Not 1. Not 2. Not 3. 4,000 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel in the last 10 days,” the IDF wrote.

“We will continue to defend Israel,” the IDF account concluded.

Not 1.

Not 2.

Not 3. 4,000 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel in the last 10 days. We will continue to defend Israel. pic.twitter.com/fnwgs6U1rt — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 19, 2021

In a video shared with the post, the IDF reminded social media of the true threat facing millions of innocent Israeli citizens.

Do you think Hamas is to blame for the current conflict? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

While the country’s “Iron Dome” defense system is capable of intercepting most Hamas-fired rockets, some of those rockets do land indiscriminately in the country — leading to civilian deaths.

Stunning images shared last week showed the impressive missile defense system at work. That system is capable of neutralizing up to 90 percent of rockets fired at Israeli citizens.

Take a look at our Iron Dome in action. Hamas fired a barrage of rockets into central & southern Israel tonight. With our Iron Dome Aerial Defense System operators in action, these systems help keep Israel’s skies safe. pic.twitter.com/eC79myd2JT — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 16, 2021

The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System has one purpose—to intercept rockets mid-air before they can kill Israeli civilians. We will not apologize for saving lives. pic.twitter.com/J0U8ct9bCt — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 18, 2021

But while Israeli missiles knock down a majority of rockets fired mostly from Gaza, a number of the projectiles have gotten through the system. As the IDF pointed out online this past week, rockets fired from Hamas do not discriminate with regard to who is targeted.

Barrages of rockets are being fired non-stop from Gaza into southern Israel. Tonight, a rocket hit the city of Ashdod—see the damage for yourself. This won’t go unanswered. pic.twitter.com/2ByndSi79u — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 15, 2021

This is Ido. He loved the Ninja Turtles, his parents, and life. Yesterday, Ido was killed when a rocket from Gaza struck his home in Israel. He was only 6 years old. May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/UHmjglaJzQ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 13, 2021

The Israeli response has been swift and unforgiving for those behind the attacks — while attempting to preserve innocent lives as Hamas uses civilians and children as human shields.

A Hamas terror squad was about to launch more rockets from Gaza into Israel. We stopped them before they could. pic.twitter.com/d7TRrS4yxz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 14, 2021

Fighting a terrorist organization that operates within civilian areas isn’t easy. Watch as IDF pilots call off a strike because children were there: pic.twitter.com/N8ycwqwgck — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 16, 2021

The latest IDF social media post shows that while the country faces attacks from militants within its borders, it also must wage an information war against those who are mostly unsympathetic to the embattled nation as it faces mounting attacks from Hamas terrorists.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.