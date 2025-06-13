In Just 4 Months Trump Has Crushed Crime Rates - Murder Plummets as Rape and Robbery Collapse, Too

Is President Donald Trump making America safe again?

The statistics seem to suggest so, and the president is rightly taking the credit.

According to the The Washington Times, Trump boasted about his part in the sharp decline in serious criminality during a White House roundtable discussion last week with the Fraternal Order of Police.

Homicide rates plummeted to the lowest in history while other violent crimes, including rape and robbery, also dropped precipitously.

Trump credited his steadfast support for law enforcement, tough-on-crime stance, and crackdown on illegal immigration in his remarks to the largest police union in America.

“I don’t think anybody has been more for the police than I am,” Trump said during the meeting on June 5.

“In recent years, far-left radicals have vilified and targeted our nation’s police, with Marxist prosecutors and soft-on-crime politicians making it impossible for you to do your jobs and do them the way you want,” he charged.

“Under the Trump administration, those days are over,” Trump promised before going on to highlight the positive changes he’s made.

Trump said that he’s “ended the use of lawfare against police officers,” as well as increased funding for “police recruitment, retention, and pay” while increasing punishments on criminals.

“Upon taking office, I declared a national emergency on our southern border, and we reduced the number of illegal border crossers released into the United States by 99.999 percent. You can’t do much better than that,” Trump said.

“We’ve removed thousands of violent criminal illegal aliens from our communities as part of the largest deportation effort in American history. And just a few months into office, the national murder rate has plummeted by 28 percent,” the president said.

“It’s going down because of, largely because of, what you’re doing,” he added, sharing credit with the police.

As the Examiner noted, the Real Time Crime Index showed a double-digit reduction in crime for virtually every major city — deep blue cities — in America relative to the same time last year.

Murder is down 21.5 percent; robberies have dropped by 20 percent; and rapes have reduced by 10.7 percent.

When broken down by city, the drop in homicide rates is even more stunning in May compared to the prior year. Denver’s murder rate was slashed by 63 percent, while Cleveland’s dropped by 36 percent and St. Louis’ was reduced by 31.6 percent.

New Orleans saw a 30 percent decrease, while New York’s murder rate dropped by 27 percent. Even the notoriously violent city of Chicago saw its murder rate drop by nearly a quarter.

“Whatever the factors affecting the crime drop, it’s happening in virtually every city in the U.S. and for almost every crime in the United States,” former Bureau of Justice Statistics director Alexis Piquero said.

Whether or not Trump is directly responsible for this change in crime, at the very least, it shows that it’s possible.

Crime rates soared in the madness of 2020 and beyond, no doubt because of insane leftist ideas like defunding the police.

Meanwhile, George Soros-backed prosecutors refused to do their job, effectively decriminalizing abhorrent behavior and sending violent offenders back on the streets.

Democrats threw up their hands and chalked it up to the new normal while real people suffered the consequences of anarchy and violence.

If they had their way, this downward spiral would have continued as they gutted police departments, freed criminals, and welcomed dangerous illegal immigrants with open arms.

Even now, Los Angeles is burning because leftists are losing their minds that Trump has the audacity to allow U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to do their job.

For Democrats and their voters, their warped idealism has put them in the position of supporting — and perhaps ushering in — the total destruction of America’s cities.

But still, there’s no denying a shift happened in the minds and hearts of Americans in 2024 when a majority decided enough was enough — and now Trump is giving them exactly what they voted for.

Whether through his direct influence or just the deterrence of a strong leader committed to law and order, Trump turned the tide on crime.

