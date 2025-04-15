Man Interviewing for Chicago Police Officer Job Arrested After Admitting to Heinous Crimes During Lie Detector Test

Two Chicago men have been charged in a long-cold case after one of them made admissions during a lie detector test he had to take to become a Chicago police officer.

Stephone Arnold, 30, and his brother, Sherrow Harris, 35, were charged with sexual assault, according to CWB Chicago.

Arnold applied to become a police officer, but during a polygraph “made admissions” about the dormant case, according to prosecutors.

Judge Luciano Panici, Jr., citing the “depraved nature of this case,” ordered Harris and Arnold jailed until their trial.

Each was charged with two counts of armed kidnapping and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault while armed with a firearm.

Sexual assaults have a ten-year statute of limitations in Illinois

Although the victims made police reports in 2016, investigators had not made any headway on the case until last fall, when, according to prosecutors speaking at a Friday hearing, Arnold “applied to the Chicago Police Department and consented to a polygraph,” according to WLS-TV.

“On that polygraph form, [Arnold] made admissions regarding this incident,” prosecutors said. “The details provided by [defendant] Arnold … allowed detectives to cross-reference the facts and locate the original case incident report from 2016.”

Have you ever taken a lie detector test? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

On Sept. 10, 2016, Harris and his cousin, who has since died, went shoe shopping with two women.

The women, who were seeking “new Jordan 12 shoes,” could not find their sizes at a mall and went back to an apartment shared by Harris and the now-dead cousin, where they were told they would meet someone who could get them what they wanted, a police report said.

When they reached the apartment, the women were robbed of their jewelry. Police have accused Arnold of posing as the robber.

The women were then forced to have sex with Harris and his cousin.

In CWB’s report, Arnold was accused of ordering the women to have sex. It also indicated that both women were restrained at the time.

Police said, the investigation came back to life last fall.

In reviewing Arnold’s polygraph statement, investigators noticed that Arnold and Harris, who both had previous arrests, listed the address where the crime took place as their home address.

The victims identified Harris and his cousin in a photo lineup, police said.

Prosecutors said Arnold made post-arrest statements “regarding the armed robbery being a ruse, so that the other two [Harris and their cousin] could have sex with the victims.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.