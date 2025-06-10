As anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles drew a strong federal response, President Donald Trump was a more direct target of one Monday demonstration in New York City.

About 24 protesters invaded the lobby of Trump Tower and were arrested when they refused to leave, according to the New York Post.

Protesters chanted “Bring them back! Bring them home!” as they called for criminal illegal immigrants sent to prison in El Salvador to be returned to the U.S.

One woman said the federal government should “return them to their homes and families and allow them their day in court.”

NYPD officers told the protesters to hit the road.

“This is the New York City Police Department. You are occupying these premises unlawfully and without permission. I am ordering you to leave these premises now. If you refuse to leave, you may be subject to arrest,” police played over a loudspeaker before arrests began.

CBS reported that more people were arrested in a protest in Foley Square.

Dozens of anti-ICE protesters busted at Trump Tower after lobby takeover: ‘Bring them home!’ https://t.co/FSQVixjB84 pic.twitter.com/x1vmtPHoq0 — New York Post (@nypost) June 9, 2025

Do you approve of Trump’s immigration moves? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Mayor Eric Adams said police will not tolerate violent protests.

“Keeping the people of our city safe has always been my North Star. That means keeping people safe from violent protests and it means protecting people who are trying to do the right thing by protesting peacefully for what they believe,” Adams said.

“But two wrongs do not make a right. I understand that some New Yorkers may be angry, afraid and ready to express that. New York City will always be a place to peacefully protest, but we will not allow violence and lawlessness,” he said.

The escalation of the L.A. protests is “unacceptable and will not be tolerated if attempted in our city,” Adams said.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said NYPD draws a line between immigration enforcement, which it does not do, and curbing violence, which it will do.

“We have no tolerance for violence, none. We have no tolerance for property damage. We have no tolerance for people blocking entrances to buildings or blocking driveways or blocking cars from moving,” she said.

“Any attacks against law enforcement will be met with a swift and decisive response from the NYPD. We are responsible for public safety and maintaining order in this city and we will never abdicate that responsibility,” Tisch said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.