The Supreme Court may be faced with a major abortion case soon, making it one of the first cases Justice Amy Coney Barrett could decide on.

The Supreme Court on Monday decided it would consider the Mississippi attorney general’s petition to review the state’s 15-week abortion ban. The court should announce its decision whether it will take up the case as soon as next Monday.

Yes, the day before the election.

Assuming the conference doesn’t get rescheduled (it already has three times) SCOTUS would be announcing that decision on Monday… AKA the DAY before the election. For context, RBG died a little more than a month ago. — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) October 26, 2020

TRENDING: Biden Lets the Truth Slip, Introduces Himself as 'Kamala's Running Mate'

This is the result of Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch petitioning the Supreme Court in hopes that it will clarify the meaning of viability in the context of abortion.

Fitch is appealing a decision made by a lower appeals court which determined that the ban was unconstitutional.

“In the seven-page supplemental brief, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch pointed to separate abortion-related cases where federal appeals court judges have extracted different interpretations of the Supreme Court’s decision in June Medical Services v. Russo — the court’s most recent abortion case which struck down a Louisiana abortion regulation,” CBS News reported.

If the court decides to take up the case, Barrett will immediately be subject to public pressure and scrutiny.

Should abortion be illegal nationwide? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 80% (675 Votes) 20% (167 Votes)

Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 court decision that deemed abortion constitutional, was frequently asked about during Barrett’s confirmation hearings earlier this month.

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar asked Barrett about her views on super-precedents, or cases that are considered to be “well settled.”

“I’m answering a lot of questions about Roe … which I think indicates that Roe doesn’t fall in that category,” Barrett responded, according to NPR.

In the past, Barrett’s signature also appeared on a pro-life advertisement in the Notre Dame Law School newspaper, where she attended and later worked as faculty.

“We renew our call for the unborn to be protected in law,” the advertisement said, according to ABC News.

RELATED: Shapiro Brutally Schools AOC with History Lesson After Her Clueless Comment on Expanding the Court

Barrett’s confirmation is a victory for Pro-Life activists, as she solidifies the conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

Congratulations to Amy Coney Barrett on her nomination to the Supreme Court! We support her swift confirmation to our nation’s highest court. pic.twitter.com/y20QmA8C4Q — Live Action (@LiveAction) September 26, 2020

Many individuals leading the confirmation process of Amy Coney Barrett specifically thanked us for our efforts outside the #SCOTUS & on social media promoting Judge Barrett and calling for her confirmation. We are thankful to play a part in helping a #Justice4Life get confirmed! — Students for Life Action (@SFLaction) October 27, 2020

While it is unclear exactly how the case from Mississippi will change the future of federal abortion laws, all eyes will be on Barrett for how she votes if the high court takes up the case.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.