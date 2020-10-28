Login
Just Days After Confirmation, ACB Faces Decision on Abortion Case

By Cameron Arcand
Published October 28, 2020 at 12:57pm
The Supreme Court may be faced with a major abortion case soon, making it one of the first cases Justice Amy Coney Barrett could decide on.

The Supreme Court on Monday decided it would consider the Mississippi attorney general’s petition to review the state’s 15-week abortion ban. The court should announce its decision whether it will take up the case as soon as next Monday.

Yes, the day before the election.

This is the result of Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch petitioning the Supreme Court in hopes that it will clarify the meaning of viability in the context of abortion.

Fitch is appealing a decision made by a lower appeals court which determined that the ban was unconstitutional.

“In the seven-page supplemental brief, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch pointed to separate abortion-related cases where federal appeals court judges have extracted different interpretations of the Supreme Court’s decision in June Medical Services v. Russo — the court’s most recent abortion case which struck down a Louisiana abortion regulation,” CBS News reported.

If the court decides to take up the case, Barrett will immediately be subject to public pressure and scrutiny.

Should abortion be illegal nationwide?

Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 court decision that deemed abortion constitutional, was frequently asked about during Barrett’s confirmation hearings earlier this month.

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar asked Barrett about her views on super-precedents, or cases that are considered to be “well settled.”

“I’m answering a lot of questions about Roe … which I think indicates that Roe doesn’t fall in that category,” Barrett responded, according to NPR.

In the past, Barrett’s signature also appeared on a pro-life advertisement in the Notre Dame Law School newspaper, where she attended and later worked as faculty.

“We renew our call for the unborn to be protected in law,” the advertisement said, according to ABC News.

Barrett’s confirmation is a victory for Pro-Life activists, as she solidifies the conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

While it is unclear exactly how the case from Mississippi will change the future of federal abortion laws, all eyes will be on Barrett for how she votes if the high court takes up the case.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
