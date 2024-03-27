Just in: Former US Senator and VP Candidate Joe Lieberman Dead

Former vice presidential candidate and long-serving U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman died Wednesday afternoon at the age of 82.

Lieberman’s family released a statement on his sudden passing, attributing his death to injuries he experienced in a fall.

“Former United States Senator Joseph I. Lieberman died this afternoon, March 27, 2024, in New York City due to complications from a fall,” the 2000 vice presidential nominee’s family said in a statement shared on social media by CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“He was 82 years old. His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him as he passed,” the family also said.

The late senator’s family concluded, “Senator Lieberman’s love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest.”

Statement from the family of Senator Joseph I. Lieberman NEW YORK, NY — The family of Senator Joseph I. Lieberman issued the following statement today: “Former United States Senator Joseph I. Lieberman died this afternoon, March 27, 2024, in New York City due to complications… — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 27, 2024

A funeral will be held for Lieberman at Congregation Agudath Sholom in Stamford, Connecticut — his hometown — on Friday.

According to Tapper, another memorial service will be held at a later date.

Did you like Joe Lieberman? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Lieberman was first elected to the Senate in 1988 and served as a member of the upper chamber from 1989 until 2013.

Not even losing his primary in 2006 kept Lieberman out of office for an additional term.

He ran in the general election that year as an independent and won. Lieberman remained politically independent for the remainder of his life, though he caucused with the Democrats.

While he was well known in Connecticut before he was elected to the Senate, Lieberman became a national figure in 2000 when then-Vice President Al Gore selected him to be his running mate after he clinched the Democratic Party’s nomination for president. Lieberman was the first Jewish candidate on a major party presidential ticket.

Gore and Lieberman almost defeated then-Texas Governor George W. Bush and his running mate Dick Cheney in an election that took weeks to decide.

Lieberman returned to the Senate after he and Gore were defeated and became known for his willingness to work with Republicans.

As Newsweek noted, Lieberman showed public support for then-president Donald Trump in 2017 and was also willing to publicly criticize former President Barack Obama.

Lieberman is survived by three adult children and his wife, Hadassah Lieberman.

The late former senator earned degrees from Yale in the 1960s before he became an attorney and was active in the civil rights movement.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.